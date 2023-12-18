Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Asus has been leading the charge toward putting OLED displays in all the things over the past few years, and the new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) carries on that trend by packing a 14 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz touchscreen OLED display into a thin and light notebook with an Intel Meteor Lake processor.

Of course, that combination’s not as rare as it used to be: companies like Lenovo and Samsung have also announced new Meteor Lake laptops with similar displays. But the Asus model is one of the first to hit the streets. It’s now available for purchase from Asus or Best Buy.

The only configuration available at launch is a $1300 model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. But according to the spec sheet, this laptop should be available in cheaper (and pricier) configurations in the future.

Processor options range from the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H at the low end to a Core Ultra 9 185 chip at the high end. All models are expected to ship with at least 16GB of RAM, which is nice to have as a floor because the memory is soldered to the mainboard and therefore not user upgradeable.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The laptop also features a FHD webcam with a privacy shutter and IR support for Windows Hello face recognition, Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard, 75 Wh battery, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The laptop measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405)

CPU Up to IntelCore Ultra 7 155H processor Display 14″ 16:10 3K (2880 x 1800) Touch ASUS Lumina OLED NanoEdge display with 87% screen-to-body ratio, up to 550 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 500, UV, VESA, and Pantone certification, 120Hz refresh rate Operating System Windows 11 Pro Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Main Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x 7467 MHz RAM Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Connectivity WiFi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth5.3 Camera FHD IR / 3DNR / ACS camera I/O Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI2.1 (TMDS)

1 x Audio jack Touchpad 5.1 x 2.91 inches ASUS ErgoSense Touchpad Audio Built-in speakers

Smart amplifier technology

Built-in microphone

Harman Kardon certified

Dolby Atmos certified Battery 75 Wh AC Adapter 65 W adapter

Adapter Output: 5V~20V, 65 W

Adapter Input: 100~240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Dimensions 12.30 x 8.67 x 0.59 inches Weight 2.82 lbs

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.