Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED line of laptops are thin and light notebooks with up to a 2.8K, 120 Hz OLED displays, all-metal bodies, and 75 Wh batteries that Asus says have been engineered to offer 20% more charge cycles than the previous-generation.

Asus is also offering a choice of Intel or AMD processors, with the AMD-powered model featuring Ryzen 7 8840HS processor while Intel models support up to a Core Ultra 9 185H chip.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406MA)

Both versions of the laptop feature LPDDR5x memory and PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage, although it looks like Asus is positioning models with Intel chips as the premium versions of the laptop, as they’ll be available with up to 32GB of RAM, while the AMD versions top out at 16GB.

The Zenbook 14 OLED has an IR webcam with a privacy shutter, two USB-C ports (they’re Thunderbolt 4 certified on laptops with Intel chips), a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

But the laptop has a starting weight of just 1.2kg (2.65 pounds) and measures just 15mm (0.6 inches) thick.

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA)Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406MA)
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 9 185H
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H		AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
Display14 inches
2880 x 1800, 120 Hz OLED (touch optional)
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz OLED touchscreen w/stylus support		14 inches
2880 x 1800, 120 Hz OLED touchscreen
1920 x 1200, 60 Hz OLED touchscreen w/stylus support
Memory16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5x		16GB
LPDDR5x
Storage512GB or 1TB
M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD		1TB
M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x USB4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
CameraFHD IR camera with Privacy Shutter
WirelessWiFi 6E
BT 5.3
Battery75 Wh
Charging65W USB-C
Starting weight1.2 kg
2.65 lbs
Dimensions312 x 220 x 15mm
12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″
Price$1300 and upTBA

Models with Intel processors are already available from Asus and Best Buy for $1300 and up, and AMD-powered versions of the laptop are expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2024, with pricing announced closer to launch.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,527 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.