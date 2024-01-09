Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED line of laptops are thin and light notebooks with up to a 2.8K, 120 Hz OLED displays, all-metal bodies, and 75 Wh batteries that Asus says have been engineered to offer 20% more charge cycles than the previous-generation.

Asus is also offering a choice of Intel or AMD processors, with the AMD-powered model featuring Ryzen 7 8840HS processor while Intel models support up to a Core Ultra 9 185H chip.

Both versions of the laptop feature LPDDR5x memory and PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage, although it looks like Asus is positioning models with Intel chips as the premium versions of the laptop, as they’ll be available with up to 32GB of RAM, while the AMD versions top out at 16GB.

The Zenbook 14 OLED has an IR webcam with a privacy shutter, two USB-C ports (they’re Thunderbolt 4 certified on laptops with Intel chips), a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

But the laptop has a starting weight of just 1.2kg (2.65 pounds) and measures just 15mm (0.6 inches) thick.

Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA) Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3406MA) Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800, 120 Hz OLED (touch optional)

1920 x 1200, 60 Hz OLED touchscreen w/stylus support 14 inches

2880 x 1800, 120 Hz OLED touchscreen

1920 x 1200, 60 Hz OLED touchscreen w/stylus support Memory 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5x 16GB

LPDDR5x Storage 512GB or 1TB

M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1TB

M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Camera FHD IR camera with Privacy Shutter Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Battery 75 Wh Charging 65W USB-C Starting weight 1.2 kg

2.65 lbs Dimensions 312 x 220 x 15mm

12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″ Price $1300 and up TBA

Models with Intel processors are already available from Asus and Best Buy for $1300 and up, and AMD-powered versions of the laptop are expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2024, with pricing announced closer to launch.

