Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is updating its entry-level Kindle for the first time since 2019, and the new model brings some major updates… and a small price hike.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle has a higher-resolution display, more storage, and a USB-C port. It’s up for pre-order now and ships October 12, 2022. Prices start at $100 for the new Kindle or $120 for a Kindle Kids Edition.

Both models feature a 6 inch E Ink display with LED front lights to illuminate the display, support for dark mode (with white text on a black background), and up to 6 weeks of battery life.

Changes since the previous-gen include:

300 ppi display (3X more pixels than the older 167 ppi display)

16GB of built-in storage (up from 8GB)

USB Type-C port (replaces the micro USB port from the 2019 model)

Support for WiFi 5 (up from WiFi 4)

Amazon notes that the new Kindle and Kindle Kids also ship with 100% recycled (and recyclable) packaging, and the eReaders themselves use 90% recycled magnesium.

Customers who pay the extra $20 for the Kids Edition model will also get a cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a 2-year worry-free guarantee (Amazon will repair or replace broken hardware, no questions asked), and no ads on the lock-screen. Honestly, it’s a ridiculously good deal, even if you don’t have kids.

Now that Amazon’s entry-level Kindle has a 300ppi display, front light, 16GB of storage, Bluetooth audio support, and a USB Type-C port, the line between the Kindle and the pricier Kindle Paperwhite (which starts at $140) is starting to look a little thinner.

But the Paperwhite does still have some advantages. It has a larger 6.8 inch display that’s illuminated by 17 LED lights with adjustable color temperature, allowing you to choose warmer or cooler light settings. It also has a “flush-front” design, which means the display is not recessed behind the bezels the way it is on the basic Kindle. And the Kindle Paperwhite is rated IPX8 for water resistance.

The new entry-level Kindle, meanwhile, is not waterproof and has just 4 LED lights with support for brightness adjustments, but no support for adjusting the amount of blue light emitted.