The Motorola Edge (2022) is a smartphone with a 6.6 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display featuring a 144 Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It’s Motorola’s third smartphone to launch under the Edge name, and the first to feature a MediaTek processor rater than a Qualcomm chip. It’s also the first to ship with Android 12. The Motorola Edge (2022) should be available soon for $500.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor is an octa-core chip with two ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores that can run at up to 2.5 GHz, six Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2 GHz and Mali-G610 MC3 graphics.

Other features include a 5,000 mAh battery, 30W fast charging support (or 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging), IP52 water resistance, and a camera system that includes:

50MP primary camera with OIS and quad pixel technology

13MP ultra wide-angle camera (120 degrees)

2MP depth sensor

32MP front camera

The phone has stereo speakers, three microphones, an in–display fingerprint sensor, and support for WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC as well as 4G and 5G (mmWave and sub-6 GHz) cellular networks.

There’s no headphone jack or microSD card reader and the phone has only a single SIM card reader and the USB Type-C port tops out at USB 2.0 speeds.

Motorola will offer at least two version of the phone, with an entry-level model sporting 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a higher-priced configuration featuring 8GB and 256GB, respectively.