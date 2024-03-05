The GPD Win 4 is a handheld gaming PC with a display that slides upward to reveal a physical keyboard. First launched in 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, GPD released an updated model with Ryzen 7040U processor options in 2023.

And now the company has updated the processor yet again: you can buy a GPD Win 4 with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage from Indiegogo for $985.

While Indiegogo is primarily a crowdfunding site, this is part of the ongoing GPD Win 4 InDemand campaign, which basically means that you’re buying a thing that actually exists rather than helping a company reach a fundraising goal to bring it into the world.

GPD says orders placed for the new Win 4 with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor should begin shipping in April, 2024.

Cheaper models will likely be available in the future: the official specs for the GPD Win (2024) show that the system will also eventually be available with a Ryzen 5 8640U processor, as little as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or as much as 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage.

All models feature LPDDR5x-7500 memory, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 NVMe solid state storage, a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 45.62 Wh battery, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also optional support for a 4G LTE module that clips onto the back of the handheld, and the system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

For the most part, the 2024 model of the GPD Win 4 is nearly identical to the 2023 version: Ryzen 8040U processors feature the same CPU and GPU cores and frequencies as their Ryzen 7040U counterparts. But the new chips do bring an updated NPU with a 60% boost in AI speeds, with up to 16 TOPs of performance.

GPD Win 4 (8840U) GPD Win 4 (8640U) Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

60 Hz

Slider (covers a physical keyboard) Input Touchscreen

Backlit physical Keyboard

Joysticks Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8840U

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

Up to 5.1 GHz

15-30W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 8640U

6 Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads

Up to 4.9 GHz

15-30W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 RDNA 3 compute units

Up to 2.7 GHz AMD Radeon 760M

8 RDNA 3 compute units

Up to 2.6 GHz RAM 32GB or 64GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 Storage 512GB / 2TB / 4TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader 512GB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader Battery 45.62 Wh Ports 1 x Oculink (63 Gbps)

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (optional) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

built-in mic OS Windows Dimensions 220 x 92 x 28mm Weight 598 grams Price $984 (Indiegogo) ?

