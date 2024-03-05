The GPD Win 4 is a handheld gaming PC with a display that slides upward to reveal a physical keyboard. First launched in 2022 with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, GPD released an updated model with Ryzen 7040U processor options in 2023.
And now the company has updated the processor yet again: you can buy a GPD Win 4 with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor, 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage from Indiegogo for $985.
While Indiegogo is primarily a crowdfunding site, this is part of the ongoing GPD Win 4 InDemand campaign, which basically means that you’re buying a thing that actually exists rather than helping a company reach a fundraising goal to bring it into the world.
GPD says orders placed for the new Win 4 with a Ryzen 7 8840U processor should begin shipping in April, 2024.
Cheaper models will likely be available in the future: the official specs for the GPD Win (2024) show that the system will also eventually be available with a Ryzen 5 8640U processor, as little as 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or as much as 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage.
All models feature LPDDR5x-7500 memory, PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 NVMe solid state storage, a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz IPS LCD touchscreen display, a 45.62 Wh battery, and a set of ports that includes:
- 1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)
- 1 x OCuLink (63 Gbps)
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 1 x microSD card reader
There’s also optional support for a 4G LTE module that clips onto the back of the handheld, and the system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.
For the most part, the 2024 model of the GPD Win 4 is nearly identical to the 2023 version: Ryzen 8040U processors feature the same CPU and GPU cores and frequencies as their Ryzen 7040U counterparts. But the new chips do bring an updated NPU with a 60% boost in AI speeds, with up to 16 TOPs of performance.
|GPD Win 4 (8840U)
|GPD Win 4 (8640U)
|Display
|6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
60 Hz
Slider (covers a physical keyboard)
|Input
|Touchscreen
Backlit physical Keyboard
Joysticks
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840U
8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads
Up to 5.1 GHz
15-30W TDP
|AMD Ryzen 5 8640U
6 Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads
Up to 4.9 GHz
15-30W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M
12 RDNA 3 compute units
Up to 2.7 GHz
|AMD Radeon 760M
8 RDNA 3 compute units
Up to 2.6 GHz
|RAM
|32GB or 64GB
LPDDR5x-7500
|16GB
LPDDR5x-7500
|Storage
|512GB / 2TB / 4TB
PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)
microSD card reader
|512GB
PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)
microSD card reader
|Battery
|45.62 Wh
|Ports
|1 x Oculink (63 Gbps)
1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x microSD card slot
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
4G LTE (optional)
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
built-in mic
|OS
|Windows
|Dimensions
|220 x 92 x 28mm
|Weight
|598 grams
|Price
|$984 (Indiegogo)
|?
