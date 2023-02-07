OnePlus has been selling smartphones since 2014 and in recent years the company has also expanded into earbuds, smartwatches, and accessories.

Now the company is launching its first tablet. The OnePlus Pad is a Premium Android tablet with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage. But the stand-out feature might be the tablet’s display.

The OnePlus Pad is the first tablet to feature a screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio. OnePlus calls this a “ReadFit” display, claiming it’s more comfortable for reading than the 16:9, 16:10, 4:3, or 3:2 displays that are more common.

The 11.61 inch display is also a sharp, bright, and responsive. With a resolution of 2800 x 2000, it packs 296 pixels per inch. It supports up to 144 Hz refresh rates and up to 500 nits brightness, and OnePlus says there’s support for 2048 levels of brightness control.

Other features include an aluminum unibody design, quad speakers, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, WiFi 6 connectivity, and a 9510 mAh battery, support for 1-month of standby time, and a 67W fast charger that can take the battery from empty to 90% full in about an hour.

On the back of the tablet there’s a 13MP camera that’s positioned in the center when the tablet is held in landscape mode, and on the front there’s a landscape-centered 8MP camera.

OnePlus says the tablet measures just 6.54mm (0.26 inches) thick and weighs 555 grams (1.22 pounds), and it’s designed to work with optional accessories including a OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, a OnePlus Stylo Pen, and a folio case.

The company also promises an “autoconnect” experience that makes it easy to pair the OnePlus Pad with a OnePlus smartphone to share files between devices, view notifications from one device on the other, copy and paste content between devices, and share your phone’s cellular data connection with the tablet.

OnePlus hasn’t revealed how much the OnePlus Pad will cost, but the company says it will be available for pre-order in April in markets including North America, India, and Europe.

During today’s launch event, OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 11 smartphone which launched in China late last year is now available for pre-order globally and will be generally available starting February 16th. Prices in North America start at $699 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there’s also a $799 model with 12GB and 256GB, respectively.

The company has also revealed several other products including a 65 inch 4K, 120 Hz QLED smart TV, new earbuds, and a mechanical keyboard called the Keyboard 81Pro that features a rotary dial, hot swappable switches, and a bar in the back that lets you adjust the tilt of the keyboard.

OnePlus says its smart TV will be available in India in March, while the keyboard is coming in April.