The ROMA Laptop is the first notebook computer powered by a RISC-V processor. First announced this summer, it’s now available for purchase from Alibaba for $1,499 and up. Sort of.

At this point the manufacturer only plans to ship around 100 units by the end of the year and up to 1,000 more in the first quarter of 2023. And you’ll need to contact the supplier for exact pricing and specification details before placing an order. But at least we know know more about that chip powering the laptop.

The laptop is the result of a partnership between China’s DeepComputing and Xcalibyte, and it’s powered by a new Alibaba T-Head TH1520 processor. It features four 2.5 GHz Xuantie C910 64-bit RISC-V processor cores, a neural processing unit with up to 4 TOPS performance, and an Imagination GPU.

The laptop also has a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a backlit keyboard, HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports, an SD card reader, Ethernet port, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth support, and a 1080p webcam.

At this point the ROMA laptop is probably a notebook that only a developer could love. But it’s still a bit of a landmark device that could eventually pave the way for wider adoption of RISC-V processors in mainstream computers, offering an open alternative to the x86 and ARM processors that currently dominate the space.

via CNX Software, RISC-V blog (1)(2), and Tom’s Hardware