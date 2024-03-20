The Epic Games Store has only officially supported Windows and Mac since it first launched in 2019 as an alternative to Steam, GOG, and other game distribution platforms. But folks have been finding ways to get it up and running on Linux for a while, and soon you may also be able to access a version of the Epic Games Store on mobile devices.

Epic says its bringing its game store to iOS and Android.

There are a few things to keep in mind about this announcement.

One is that while Epic has been clear about its plans to launch an iPhone and iPad game store for a while, it’s only just becoming possible to do that now that Apple has added support for third-party app stores with the rollout of iOS 17.4.

But it’s also important to remember that iOS 17.4 only supports third-party app stores for users in the European Union, because Apple added the feature in response to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). So while the Epic Games Store is coming to iOS, it won’t be available for iOS users in North America or other markets that aren’t covered by the DMA.

The other is that Android has always supported third-party app stores, so it’s not really clear why Epic has waited this long to launch one for that platform. Still, it’s interesting to see that the company has multiplatform ambitions for its game store.

One of the key selling points for the desktop version of the Epic Games Store is that Epic gives away one or more games for free every week. There’s no word on whether the company plans to do the same for mobile, but it would certainly be one way to attract users.

But it’s also possible that Epic is banking on the fact that its store could be the exclusive home to first-party titles like Fortnite and/or the fact that your user account data (including purchases, friends, and achievements) can be synchronized between the mobile and desktop versions of the company’s game stores.

It’s unclear what games will be available in the mobile version of the Epic Games Store. Fortnite seems like a given, and a promotional picture released by Epic shows a few other titles including Rocket Racing, Rocket League Sideswipe, and Postparty. But the fine print notes that the picture is only a “concept,” so it’s possible that the actual list of included games will vary, or that the user interface will look quite different when the mobile game store launches.

The company behind Fortnite and many other popular video games launched the Epic Games Store in 2019 as an alternative to Steam, GOG, and other existing game platforms.

Up until now the Epic Games Store has officially been available for Windows and Mac, although folks have been using Windows compatibility software like Wine

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.