Dual-screen laptops may be all the rage these days, with Lenovo and Asus both introducing models designed to be used as a laptop, tablet, or something in between. But why stop there?

A few years ago Expansys introduced a 7-screen laptop, and last year MediaWorkstation unveiled a 6-display workstation PC that’s not exactly a laptop, but which is designed to be portable. Ever wonder what happened next for those multi-display systems? Nothing. Both companies have gone out of business.

As reported by TechRadar, Expanscape dissolved its business in November, 2023. And that means you’ll probably never actually be able to buy the Expansys Aurora 7 PC that the company had been showing off for years.

That’s probably… fine. While it was certainly impressive to look at, it was also a 26-pound beast with two massive batteries that still only provided about an hour of battery life. And honestly, some of the smaller displays look like they’d break off if you looked at them wrong.

As for the MediaWorkStation a-X2P 6-screen workstation, it weighed up to 55 pounds and didn’t have a battery at all, so it was more of a luggable than a laptop. But it also packed support for dual AMD Epyc processors with up to a combined total 192-cores and 384 threads, up to two discrete GPUs, up to 6TB of RAM, and other features that would be pretty hard to run off battery power.

But the MediaWorkstation website is now a parked domain and there’s no way to buy that behemoth either.

So I guess if you really want a 6+ display portable computer, you’re either going to have to build your own. I guess you could get part-way there by attaching a dual-screen portable display like the DUOONE, Xebec Snap or Mobile Pixels Trio to a dual-screen laptop like the Asus Zenbook Duo or Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. That would give you four screens down, two or three to go.

