The Asus Prime N100I-D D4 is a compact motherboard that measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and should fit in any PC case that supports mini-ITX form-factor boards. While some boards in this size have CPU sockets that let you pick your own processor, the N100I-D D4 has an Intel Processor N100 chip onboard.
That’s a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip based in Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. It’s not exactly a speed demon, but should provide enough processing power for basic computing, which could make this board an interesting solution for folks looking to build an inexpensive, energy-efficient, and potentially fanless computer.
Asus equips the board with a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, an M.2 E-Key for a wireless card, and a SATA 3 connector for an optional hard drive or SSD. There’s also a PCIe 3.0 x1 connector.
Ports include:
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x VGA
- 1 x COM
- 1 x PS/2
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet
- 3 x audio jacks
The system is designed to work with a passive heat sink, but there’s also a fan header as well as additional headers and connectors that could be used for things like speakers, S/PDIF, or additional USB connections.
In case the COM and PS/2 ports weren’t enough of a giveaway, while the N100I-D could make a good home file server, media playback device, or all-around budget PC, I suspect Asus expects to sell most of these boards to commercial and/or industrial customers who may use it for things like signage, point-of-sales, or kiosk systems, among other things.
This is the second mini-ITX board with an Intel Processor N100 I’ve seen recently. The other is the ASRock N100DC-ITX, which has similar features, but a slightly different design. ASRock, for what it’s worth, is a subsidiary of Asus.
via MiniMachines