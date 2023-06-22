The Asus Prime N100I-D D4 is a compact motherboard that measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and should fit in any PC case that supports mini-ITX form-factor boards. While some boards in this size have CPU sockets that let you pick your own processor, the N100I-D D4 has an Intel Processor N100 chip onboard.

That’s a 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip based in Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. It’s not exactly a speed demon, but should provide enough processing power for basic computing, which could make this board an interesting solution for folks looking to build an inexpensive, energy-efficient, and potentially fanless computer.

Asus equips the board with a single SODIMM slot for up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, an M.2 E-Key for a wireless card, and a SATA 3 connector for an optional hard drive or SSD. There’s also a PCIe 3.0 x1 connector.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x VGA

1 x COM

1 x PS/2

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x audio jacks

The system is designed to work with a passive heat sink, but there’s also a fan header as well as additional headers and connectors that could be used for things like speakers, S/PDIF, or additional USB connections.

In case the COM and PS/2 ports weren’t enough of a giveaway, while the N100I-D could make a good home file server, media playback device, or all-around budget PC, I suspect Asus expects to sell most of these boards to commercial and/or industrial customers who may use it for things like signage, point-of-sales, or kiosk systems, among other things.

This is the second mini-ITX board with an Intel Processor N100 I’ve seen recently. The other is the ASRock N100DC-ITX, which has similar features, but a slightly different design. ASRock, for what it’s worth, is a subsidiary of Asus.

via MiniMachines

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.