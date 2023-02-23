ExperimentalPi sells a handful of different kits that let you turn a Raspberry Pi into tabletop or handheld game console for retro gaming. But the new PiBoy Mini is the smallest and cheapest to date.

Available for pre-order for $90, the PiBoy Mini is a pocket-sized game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 LCD display and game controller buttons. It can be powered by either a Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero 2.

The only catch is that you’ll need to bring your own Raspberry Pi Zero – it’s not included with the PiBoy Mini. And while Pi Zero devices have list prices ranging from $5 to $15, they’re pretty hard to get your hands on these days. Most stores have a hard time keeping them in stock and resellers tend to charge pretty hefty markups.

So while PiBoy Mini is a pretty nice looking accessory for retro gamers who already have a Raspberry Pi Zero, you might be better off looking at a different handheld if you don’t already a Pi Zero.

The PiBoy Mini’s game controllers feature a D-Pad, start, select, and menu buttons, A, B, X, and Y buttons and two shoulder buttons.

There are two USB-C ports (one for charging and one for data), an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm headset jack plus an SD card reader. The system has a built-in speaker and a 2,800 mAh LiPo battery.

The game system measures 112 x 88 x 20mm (4.4″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″), making it smaller but thicker than most modern smartphones.

via Retrododo and NotebookCheck