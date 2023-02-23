ExperimentalPi sells a handful of different kits that let you turn a Raspberry Pi into tabletop or handheld game console for retro gaming. But the new PiBoy Mini is the smallest and cheapest to date.

Available for pre-order for $90, the PiBoy Mini is a pocket-sized game system with a 3.5 inch, 640 x 480 LCD display and game controller buttons. It can be powered by either a Raspberry Pi Zero or Zero 2.

The only catch is that you’ll need to bring your own Raspberry Pi Zero – it’s not included with the PiBoy Mini. And while Pi Zero devices have list prices ranging from $5 to $15, they’re pretty hard to get your hands on these days. Most stores have a hard time keeping them in stock and resellers tend to charge pretty hefty markups.

So while PiBoy Mini is a pretty nice looking accessory for retro gamers who already have a Raspberry Pi Zero, you might be better off looking at a different handheld if you don’t already a Pi Zero.

The PiBoy Mini’s game controllers feature a D-Pad, start, select, and menu buttons, A, B, X, and Y buttons and two shoulder buttons.

There are two USB-C ports (one for charging and one for data), an HDMI output, and a 3.5mm headset jack plus an SD card reader. The system has a built-in speaker and a 2,800 mAh LiPo battery.

The game system measures 112 x 88 x 20mm (4.4″ x 3.5″ x 0.8″), making it smaller but thicker than most modern smartphones.

via Retrododo and NotebookCheck

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.