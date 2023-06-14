The Raspberry Pi Pico W is a $6 microcontroller board with an RP2040 chip, a micro USB port, GPIO pins, and support for 802.11/b/g/n WiFi.

When it first launched a year ago there was one thing that was missing though: Bluetooth support. While the Pico W had Bluetooth hardware, it didn’t have the software to support the low-power, short-range wireless protocol. Now it does.

Raspberry Pi rolled out a build of a Pi Pico SDK with initial support for Bluetooth earlier this year, but now the company says official support is now included in version 1.5.1 of the SDK and the latest MicroPython build.

In other words, all it takes to add Bluetooth functionality to the tiny board is a software update.

The Raspberry Pi Pico W supports Bluetooth 5.2 and can be configured to use Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) profiles individually or both at the same time.

Raspberry Pi positions the Pico W, and the original $4 Pico (which lacks wireless capabilities), as inexpensive devices that can be used for IoT projects like smart lights or digital signage. It can also be connected to sensors, input devices, and other gear for use in applications like the Inky Frame or EnkPi E Ink displays, the PICOmputer pocket-sized computer, or the PicoSystem portable game console.

via Raspberry Pi

