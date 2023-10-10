Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Smartphones with foldable displays have been around for a few years, but they still tend to be wildly more expensive than models with screens that don’t bend. Enter the new Motorola razr (2023) smartphone, which goes up for pre-order on October 12, 2023 for $599 and should be available in the US starting October 12. Kind of.
The list price is actually $699, but Phone Arena notes that Best Buy will be selling the phone for $100 off at launch. The phone hits that price point thanks to a mix of premium and mid-range features. It has a foldable FHD+ AMOLED display with a high screen refresh rate, plus a smaller cover display. But it also has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor rather than a Snapdragon 8 series chip.
Like ever member of the Razr family to date, the new smartphone folds in half at the middle, giving you a smaller device that you can slip into your pocket or handbag. And when you unfold the screen, you have a nice big display… or the option of unfolding the phone half way and propping it up so that the bottom of the phone works like a stand for holding up a camera, among other things.
The cover display is a 1.5 inch OLED screen which is just large enough to display the time, weather, notifications, or media controls. If you want a bigger cover display that you can actually use to run Android apps, you’ll want the Razr+ which launched earlier this year for $1,000 (or maybe one of Samsung or Google’s foldables).
Motorola’s cheaper model also has slower memory and storage, and a different camera system.
But the primary display on the Motorola razr (2023) is nearly identical to the one on the Razr+. Both are 6.9 inch, 2640 x 1080 pixel LTPO pAMOLED screens with up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. The only real difference is that the razr+ display supports refresh rates up to 165 Hz, while the razr (2023) tops out at “only” 144 Hz.
Here’s how the two phones stack up against one another:
|razr+
|razr (2023)
|Display (primary)
|6.9 inches
2640 x 1080 pixels
LTPO pOLED
165 Hz
1,400 nits peak brightness
HDR10+
|6.9 inches
2640 x 1080 pixels
LTPO pOLED
144 Hz
1,400 nits peak brightness
HDR10+
|Display (cover)
|3.6 inches
1066 x 1056px
OLED
1,100 nits peak brightness
144 Hz
|1.5 inches
368 x 194 pixels
60 Hz
1,000 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB or 12GB LPDDR5
|8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|256GB or 512GB
UFS 3.1
|128GB or 256GB
UFS 2.2
|Cameras
|12MP (primary)
13MP (ultrawide + macro)
32MP (front-facing)
|64MP (primary)
13MP (ultrawide + macro)
32MP (front-facing)
|Battery
|3,800 mAh
|4,200 mAh
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (side)
Face unlock
|Charging
|30W (wired)
5W (wireless)
|Water resistance
|IP52
|Dimensions
|170.82 x 73.95 x 7.35mm (open)
88.24 x 73.95 x 15.8mm (closed)
|170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm (open)
88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm (closed)
|Weight
|189 grams
|184.5 grams (Magenta)
188.5 grams (Black or Blue)
|Software
|Android 13
3 major OS updates
|Starting Price
|$1000
|$700