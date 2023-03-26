Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese company Powkiddy has been selling inexpensive handhelds for retro gaming for several years. But the company’s new Powkiddy Y6 GameStick is something a little different.

Instead of a handheld game system, the PowKiddy Y6 is a stick that plugs into the HDMI port on your TV, allowing you to play games on a big screen. It’s not a particularly powerful game system, but it is pretty cheap. The Powkiddy Y6 GameStick is available from AliExpress for $47 and up, and that price includes the TV stick, HDMI cable, power cable, and two game controllers.

The system feature an Amlogic S905X2 processor featuring four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores at 1.8 GHz and Mali-G31 MP2 graphics. The starting price gets you a model with 1GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but you can also pay $6 more for a 1GB/128GB model.

According to AndroidPC.es the device actually only has 8GB of built-in storage, and that the additional storage comes courtesy of a microSD card. If you’d prefer to add your own card, the system supports cards up to 256GB.

It ships with EmuELEC 4.3, which is a GNU/Linux distribution designed to bring retro console emulation to devices with Amlogic chips.

According to Powkiddy, the GameStick should be able to handle games designed for classic game consoles of the 1980s and early 1990s including Sega, Nintendo, and Sony consoles up through the PlayStation 1 and PlayStation Portable or Nintendo 64.

The stick measures 100 x 37 x 15mm (3.9″ x 1.5″ x 0.6″) and features a USB-C port for power, a microSD card reader, and a USB 2.0 port for peripherals. The HDMI connector is hidden behind a removable cap, allowing you to safely remove the stick from your TV and take it with you to another location.

Powkiddy includes two controllers that look like clones of Sony’s PS1 controllers. If I’m reading the product description correctly, only one of these is a wireless controller, while the other is a USB controller… but the company includes a USB dongle that will allow you to use the USB controller over a 2.4 GHz wireless connection.