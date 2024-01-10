Razer is upgrading its gaming laptop lineup, with new processors for all models and improved displays for models with larger screens. The Razer Blade 16, for example, is the first laptop with a 16 inch, 240 Hz OLED display.

Meanwhile the company’s smallest gaming laptop is getting a much smaller spec bump. The new Razer Blade 14 laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor instead of a Ryzen 9 7940HS chip… but there’s not really much difference between those processors.

Both chips are 35 – 54 watt processors with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, base frequencies of 4 GHz and max boost frequencies up to 5.2 GHz. And both have AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, which should kick in for energy savings when you’re not using the laptop’s discrete GPU.

Just about the only difference is that this year’s chip has an upgraded Ryzen AI neural processing unit that AMD says should bring up to a 60% performance improvement in on-device AI tasks, while also enabling support for features like Windows Studio Effects.

If you don’t care about AI though… the new model is pretty similar to last year’s, measuring 0.71 inches thick, weighing 4.05 pounds, and featuring DDR5 memory, up to a 240 Hz 2560 x 1600 pixel LCD display, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 mobile graphics with up to 140 watts TGP (115W base + 25W boost).

One other change is that the Razer Blade 14 (2024) supports WiFi 7, while the 2023 model tops out at WiFi 6E. I guess that could make the new version slightly more future-proof.

The new Razer Blade goes up for pre-order January 23 with prices starting at $2200 for a model with a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 graphics.

