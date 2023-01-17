Apple’s first laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are up for pre-order now and set to arrive January 24th, 2023.

The new Apple MacBook Pro 14 sells for $1,999 and up while the MacBook Pro 16 starts at $2,499.

The extra price gets you more than a bigger screen: the entry-level MacBook Pro 14 comes with an Apple M2 Pro chip featuring 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, while the starting price for a MacBook Pro 16 includes a version of the processor with 12 CPU cores and 19 graphics cores.

But if you’re willing to pay (a lot) more, you can upgrade either model to an M2 Max chip with 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores. The M2 Max chips also support up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s bandwidth, while M2 Pro chips top out at 32GB of 200GB/s memory.

Both the 14 and 16 inch MacBook pro pack new features including support for WiFi 6E, HDMI ports with support for external displays with resolutions up to 8K or 4K displays with refresh rates up to 240 Hz.

The laptops also include three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and MagSafe 3 charging port. Other features include 1080p webcams, 6 speakers, and “studio quality” microphones (Having edited a handful of podcast interviews recorded on previous-gen MacBook pro laptops, I’m tempted to remove the quotation marks around “studio quality,” as the built-in mics are substantially better than those found in most laptops).

The 14 inch MacBook Pro features a 14.2 inch, 3024 x 1964 pixel Liquid Retina XDR display with support for refresh rates up to 120 Hz, a 70 Wh battery, and a 67W or 96W USB-C charger (depending on the processor). The laptop measures 313 x 221 x 16mm (12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″) and weighs 1.6kg (3.5 pounds) with an M2 Pro chip or 1.63 kg (3.6 pounds) with an M2 Max.

Apple’s 16 inch model has a 16.2 inch, 3456 x 2234 pixel display, a 100 Wh battery, a 140W USB-C power supply, and a body that measures 356 x 248 x 17mm (14″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″) and weighs 2.15kg (4.7 pounds) with an M2 Pro processor or 2.16 kg (4.8 pounds) with M2 Max.

