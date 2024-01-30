Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are plenty of USB hard drives or SSDs on the market these days. Hard drives tend to offer more storage than a similarly-priced SSD, while solid state drives typically have much higher data transfer speeds.

But the TerraMaster D5 Hybrid is a USB enclosure that doesn’t ask you to pick between one and the other. It supports up to two hard drives and three SSDs, for a combined total of up to 68TB of storage.

The D5 Hybrid has room for two 3.5 or 2.5 inch hard drives with storage capacities up to 22TB each and three M.2 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs up to 8TB each.

The company positions this as a hot/cold storage solution that lets you use the speedier SSDs for “hot” storage that you need access to on a regular basis, while you can move less frequently used data to the hard drives for archival or “cold” storage.

Keep in mind that the type of storage you’re using isn’t the only thing that will affect data transfer speeds. The enclosure supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) connections, which means that you’re never going to get data transfer speeds higher than 980MB/s no matter what SSDs you’re using.

Here are some estimated read/write speeds that TerraMaster is offering:

Read

2 x HDDs in RAID 0 configuration = 521/MB/s

1 x SATA III SSD = 565 MB/S

2 x SATA III SSDs in RAID 0 configuration = 960MB/s

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD = 980MB/s

Write

1 x SATA III SSD = 524 MB/S

2 x SATA III SSDs in RAID 0 configuration = 956 MB/s

1 x NVMe M.2 SSD = 880MB/s

Note that RAID 0 gives you the most storage capacity, but offers no redundancy. The system also supports RAID 1 mirroring for redundant data, JBOS, or single disk modes.

TerraMaster says you can install or remove hard drives without using any tools, while M.2 SSDs are each secured with a screw, but the SSD slots can be accessed simply by sliding one side of the case backward.

The enclosure measures 222 x 154 x 119mm (8.7″ x 6.1″ x 4.7″) and the company says the it’s made with “special acoustic panels” to reduce noise, keeping the sound levels as low as 19 dB(A) during operation.

TerraMaster includes a 40W power supply and notes that a fully loaded enclosure with hard drives and SSDs will use up to 30 watts under heavy load or 10 watts while idle.

The TerraMaster D5 Hybrid is available now for $220 from Terramaster or Newegg, and should be available soon from Amazon. Keep in mind that this is the price for the enclosure – the total cost of ownership will be higher when you account for the price of hard drives and/or SSDs.

press release via PetaPixel

