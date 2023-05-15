Broadcast TV has always been free… because broadcasters make most of their money by selling ads that run between programs. Streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+ went all-in on subscriptions, but in recent years they’ve begun offering cheaper ad-supported plans that have proven popular.

Now a startup called Telly is going a step further – the company is offering ad-supported TV hardware. The company’s first product is a 55 inch 4K HDR TV that the company isn’t charging money for. Instead, users will pay with their attention – because below the screen is a second display that will show ads and other information.

News about the company and its unusual plans first broke earlier this month when tech & media industry reporter Janko Roettgers spilled the beans about the new startup from Ilya Pozin, co-founder of the free & ad-supported streaming TV service Pluto.

Now Telly has come out of hiding and announce plans to ship half a million of its free TVs to customers before the end of the year. Folks who are interested can sign up to join a waitlist.

TV makers have actually been putting ads on TV for some time. If you buy a smart TV with Samsung, LG, Roku, Google, or Amazon software on it, you’re probably used to seeing ads in the user interface.

What makes Telly different is that the ads are persistent – they don’t go away when you start watching a TV show or movie, because they’re on a secondary “Smart Screen” that’s always visible below the primary display.

If you’re wondering why you wouldn’t just cover that second screen up, well… that’s kind of a good question. You could probably hide it with furniture or place some paper or cloth over it. But Telly is hoping that by mixing ads with other content you might actually want to see, you’ll be tempted to glance at the Smart Screen from time to time.

For example, it can be used to show weather forecasts, sports scores, stock quotes, or a news ticker.

Between the primary and secondary screens there’s also an integrated sound bar, and the system also has a built-in microphone array for voice controls and an HD camera that can be used for video calls and motion controls for fitness apps, among other things.

There’s also a “Hey Telly” voice assistant, and the company there’s support for games, including some that make use of the Smart Screen.

There is a privacy shutter that can slide over the camera when you’re not using it, so if the idea of a persistent advertising screen and a camera that’s always watching you creeps you out, I suppose it’s nice to know that you can easily disable at least one of them.

But Telly’s Viewing and Activity Data Policy makes it clear that the company’s bread and butter is collecting user data that can be used to show you ads and offer “content recommendations.” Data collected is “anonymized,” but Telly “may collect information about the audio and video content you watch, the channels you view, and the duration of your viewing sessions,” among other things including search queries, apps you open, and purchases or other transactions you make.

Want to opt out of data sharing? You can do that. But Telly says if you do, you’ll either have to return the television or the company will charge $500 to your credit card (which, I guess, gives us an idea of the value of the hardware).

Telly’s 55 inch TV has 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs, and a tuner for OTA television channels. It also comes with a “4K Streaming Stick.”

The TV display measure 55 inches diagonally, but if you count both screens, the diagonal measurement is 63 inches. The total size of the dual-screen TV system is 48″ x 41″ x 3.5″ when used without the included feet, or 48″ x 41″ x 14″ when you use the feet as a stand. The Telly TV system weighs about 65 pounds.

via Fast Company and The Verge