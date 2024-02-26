Chinese phone maker TECNO is the latest company making a play for the handheld gaming PC. But the company’s new TECNO Pocket GO is a little different from… anything else on the market.

That’s because instead of a small screen surrounded by a set of controllers, the handheld itself looks like a somewhat chunky game controller with no screen at all and a few extra ports. But it comes with a pair of AR glasses that act as a display, giving you a virtual big-screen viewing experience.

The company unveiled the TECNO Pocket GO during Mobile World Congress, and has supplied a limited set of specs, so here’s what we know so far:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (35W, 8-cores, 16-threads, up to 5.1 GHz)

: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS (35W, 8-cores, 16-threads, up to 5.1 GHz) Graphics : AMD Radeon 780M (12 x RDNA 3 compute units)

: AMD Radeon 780M (12 x RDNA 3 compute units) RAM : 16GB LPDDR5

: 16GB LPDDR5 Storage : 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

: 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery : 50Wh (user replaceable)

: 50Wh (user replaceable) Cooling: Fan + 3 copper heat pipes

As for the AR glasses, TECNO is saying more about what they can do than what’s actually inside. The company says there are two 0.71 inch micro OLED displays that offer the equivalent of a 215 inch screen when viewed from 6 meters (about 20 feet) away… which I guess is one way of saying they’d prefer you to compare it to a movie theater screen than a big screen TV?

The system is also said to support vision tracking and vibration and it looks like you can also use the AR glasses with smartphones.

The handheld itself appears to have at least two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, vents for the fan, and the usual set of controller features including dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, X, Y, A, and B buttons, shoulder triggers, plus a few addition function keys.

TECNO hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet.

via NotebookCheck, Yanko Design, and Digital Trends

