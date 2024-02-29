The same Chinese company that unveiled a handheld gaming PC this week that uses a pair of glasses for a display also showed off another small gaming computer at Mobile World Congress this week.

The Tecno MEGA Mini Gaming G1 is a small form-factor desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i9-13900H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. It’s also a water cooled PC that packs the entire cooling system inside the body of the computer and includes a window on the front that lets you see cooler, fan, and of course the RGB lights.

Measuring 249 x 132 x 132 (9.8″ x 5.2″ x 5.2″), the MEGA Mini Gaming G1 is a bit on the chunky side for a “mini” computer, it’s still fairly small by gaming desktop standards.

It’s also maybe a little underpowered by gaming desktop standards, since it uses a processor and discrete GPU that were designed for gaming laptops rather than desktop PCs. But the enhanced cooling could theoretically help keep the system from overheating, which could lead to better sustained performance and/or support for overclocking

Last fall, Tecno showed off a version of the water cooled mini PC that was available with up to RTX 4050 graphics, as well as a an AMD version with up to a Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics.

It looks like the company may have improved the GPU for the model it brought to Mobile World Congress. It’s unclear if the AMD version has been scrapped.

Other features include Thunderbolt 4 and OCuLink ports, which make it possible to connect an external graphics dock if you want to use a higher-performance, desktop-class graphics card.

Inside the chassis, there are SODIMM slots with support for up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, M.2 slots for up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 solid state storage, and a wireless card with WiFi 6E support.

Above the window in the front of the computer, there’s a small LCD display that shows system stats including CPU, graphics, and memory usage and temperature information.

Rear ports include dual Ethernet jacks, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. There are four more USb-A ports on the front.

via press release, VideoCardz, TechRadar, and ASCII.jp

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.