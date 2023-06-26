The TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 is an Android tablet with a 10.36 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, an 8-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 4GB of RAM, and support for up to 128GB of storage.

TCL hasn’t announced a price yet, but those specs suggest the company’s upcoming tablet will be a budget device. But it does include a few nice-to-have features including a microSD card reader and optional support for 4G LTE and/or an active pen.

The tablet appears to be a modest updated over last year’s TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G, with the new model featuring an updated display and processor, more memory, and a newer version of Android – the Tab 10 Gen 2 ships with Android 13 and TCL says it will eventually receive an over-the-air Android 14 update.

Security updates are only promised through July, 2025 though.

Powering the new tablet is a MediaTek MT8768 processor, which has:

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.5 GHz

PowerVR GE8320 graphics @ 650 MHz

Entry-level configurations will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while a higher-priced model will have 128GB. Both support microSD cards up to 1TB.

All models of the tablet feature WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, but models with 4G LTE also support the following network bands:

GSM : 850MHz/900MHz/1800M

: 850MHz/900MHz/1800M WCDMA : B1/B2/B4/B5/B8

: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 TD-LTE : B34/B38/B39/B40/B41

: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B20/B28/B66

Other features include an aluminum body that measures 7.35mm (0.29″) thick and weighs 425 grams (15 ounces), a 6,000 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port and support for 5V/2A charging. There’s also reverse charging support, which means you can plug a phone or other devices into the tablet with a USB cable and use the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 like an oversized power bank to refuel your other mobile devices.

The tablet has an 8MP rear camera with support for autofocus and a 5MP fixed-focus front camera. Both can record 1080p video at up to 30 frames per second. TCL equips the Tab 10 Gen 2 with stereo speakers and a single microphone.

Unlike some mobile devices, the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 will ship with a USB-C charger in the box. Optional accessories include an active stylus called the T-Pen that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, a TCL Bluetooth keyboard, a cover that acts as a kickstand, and a “TP protective film,” which sounds like a screen protector.

via TabletMonkeys and Phablet.jp

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.