The TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 is an Android tablet with a 10.36 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display, an 8-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 4GB of RAM, and support for up to 128GB of storage.
TCL hasn’t announced a price yet, but those specs suggest the company’s upcoming tablet will be a budget device. But it does include a few nice-to-have features including a microSD card reader and optional support for 4G LTE and/or an active pen.
The tablet appears to be a modest updated over last year’s TCL Tab 10 FHD 4G, with the new model featuring an updated display and processor, more memory, and a newer version of Android – the Tab 10 Gen 2 ships with Android 13 and TCL says it will eventually receive an over-the-air Android 14 update.
Security updates are only promised through July, 2025 though.
Powering the new tablet is a MediaTek MT8768 processor, which has:
- 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
- 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.5 GHz
- PowerVR GE8320 graphics @ 650 MHz
Entry-level configurations will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while a higher-priced model will have 128GB. Both support microSD cards up to 1TB.
All models of the tablet feature WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 support, but models with 4G LTE also support the following network bands:
- GSM: 850MHz/900MHz/1800M
- WCDMA: B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
- TD-LTE: B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
- FDD-LTE: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B20/B28/B66
Other features include an aluminum body that measures 7.35mm (0.29″) thick and weighs 425 grams (15 ounces), a 6,000 mAh battery, a USB 2.0 Type-C port and support for 5V/2A charging. There’s also reverse charging support, which means you can plug a phone or other devices into the tablet with a USB cable and use the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 like an oversized power bank to refuel your other mobile devices.
The tablet has an 8MP rear camera with support for autofocus and a 5MP fixed-focus front camera. Both can record 1080p video at up to 30 frames per second. TCL equips the Tab 10 Gen 2 with stereo speakers and a single microphone.
Unlike some mobile devices, the TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 will ship with a USB-C charger in the box. Optional accessories include an active stylus called the T-Pen that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, a TCL Bluetooth keyboard, a cover that acts as a kickstand, and a “TP protective film,” which sounds like a screen protector.
