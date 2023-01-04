The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro is 12.2 inch Android tablet designed for use with a keyboard or pressure-sensitive pen. The pen ships standard with the tablet and supports up to 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, while the detachable keyboard is available as an optional accessory.

TCL launched the tablet in Russia last month, but now the company says it’s available worldwide for $499.

The tablet gets its NXTPAPER name from the 12.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, and up to 370 nits brightness. While I question whether it actually offers the kind of paper-like viewing experience that TCL promises, the company says the screen uses blue light filtering to reduce eye strain and an anti-fingerprint coating for a smooth touch and pen experience.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 800T (MT8771) processor, ships with Android 12, and features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a microSDXC card reader. There’s a 13MP rear camera with support for auto-focus and two 8MP front-facing, fixed-focus cameras.

The tablet supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and TCL says there will a 5G-capable model available later this year for $549.

The NXTPAPER 12 Pro has an 8,000 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging and data. It also supports reverse wired charging, allowing you to plug a phone, headphones, or other gadgets into the tablet to top them up on the go.

Other features include a set of pogo pins on the bottom for connecting the optional keyboard, four speakers, and two microphones. The tablet measures 279 x 192 x 6.9 (11″ x 7.6″ x 0.3″) and weighs 599 grams (1.3 pounds), not including the keyboard.