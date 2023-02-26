TCL’s NXTPAPER displays are designed to offer a more paper-like viewing experience and reduced eye strain. They do this by diffusing light through multiple layers of screen protection to prevent glare, while also allowing users to reduce the blue light emitted by the screen. It’s not exactly E Ink, but it’s a little more paper-like than a typical LCD, I guess.

Now the company says its new NXTPAPER 2.0 displays offer better visuals thanks to increased brightness (up to 500 nits), and an integrated light sensor that automatically adjusts color temperature. The new display will debut with the TCL NXPTPAER 11 tablet, which is set to hit the streets in May for $249 and up.

The tablet features a 10.95 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display with wide viewing angles and NXTPAPER 2.0 technology and support for 10-point multitouch input.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the tablet won’t exactly be a speed demon. But those specs aren’t bad for a tablet in this price range, especially when you account for other features like quad speakers, dual microphones, and support for optional accessories including an active pen (with 409s levels of pressure sensitivity) and Bluetooth keyboard.

The tablet has an 8,000 mAh battery and support for reverse charging, which means you can use your the NXTPAPER 11 like a power bank by plugging your phone into the tablet to refuel your phone’s battery on the go. The tablet has a USB-C port and comes with a 9V/2A charger.

Other features includes a microSD card reader, 8MP front and rear cameras, and support for WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 has a metal body and comes in dark grey or lavender color options. The tablet measures 259 x 163.6 x 6.9mm and weighs 462 grams.

TCL says the tablet will ship with Android 13 software, but the company isn’t making any promises about how long the NXTPAPER 11 will be supported with OS and security updates.

Looking for a budget tablet with similar features and don’t care about the NXTPAPER 2.0 display? The company is also introducing a new TCL Tab 11 which has nearly identical specs, but a more traditional 10.95 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD display.

The TCL Tab 11 will be available in May for $179 and up. There will also be a 4G LTE model that sells for $209 and up.

TCL also plans to show off a NXTPAPER Phone concept at Mobile World Congress this week. The company hasn’t committed to bringing that device to market yet and there are no substantial details about the phone’s specs to announce, but TCL says it hopes to gather feedback and gauge the level of interest in a phone with a NXTPAPER display.