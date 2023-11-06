Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 is a budget tablet with an 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 6GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB.

When it was first introduced in February, the tablet was also the first to feature TCL’s NXTPAPER 2.0 anti-glare technology. Now the tablet is available for purchase for $230.

That means TCL missed its promised ship date of May, 2023 by a long shot. But it also means that the company has lowered the price tag and improved the specs a bit: the NXTPAPER 11 was originally supposed to sell for $249 and up, with entry-level models featuring as little as 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The tablet’s display is its stand-out feature. TCL says the screen supports up to 500 nits peak brightness and has a matte finish and “nano-material layer” to help prevent glare and fingerprint smudges. It can also reduce blue light by up to 61 percent.

Other features include quad speakers, an 8,000 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. There are 8MP front and rear cameras. Both can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second, but only the rear camera supports auto-focus, while the front camera has a 100 degree wide-angle lens. TCL says the tablet also supports an optional TCL T-Pen stylus, which will be sold separately.

The tablet ships with Android 13, and TCL hasn’t made any promises about OS or security updates.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.