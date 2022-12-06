Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro is an Android tablet with a 12.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Kompanio 800T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

It’s available now in Russia, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see TCL bring this tablet (or something like it) to other markets soon. I suspect we’ll hear more about the company’s 12 inch tablet plans at the Consumer Electronics Show in January.

The version that’s launching first in China ships with android 12 software pre-installed, features an 8,000 mAh battery, and comes with an 18W charger.

While TCL has used the NXTPAPER brand in the past to indicate that its tablets have some sort of paper-like display technology, the product description for this model says the “screen surface is tactilely similar to paper and practically does not collect fingerprints.” Or at least that’s the most information I can get about the display through Google Translate.

The NXTPAPER 12 Pro has an unusual camera arrangement. On the back of the tablet is a single 13MP primary camera, while on the front you’ll find dual 8MP cameras. While it’s uncommon to find an Android device with more front cameras than rear cameras, that seems to be the approach TCL is taking here for some reason.

MediaTek’s Kompanio 800T (MT8771) processor is a 6nm, octa-core chip with two Cortex-A76 CPU cores, six Cortex-A55 cores, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics.

Other features include a microSD card reader (with support for cards up to 512GB), WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, quad speakers, and dual microphones.

For some reason the product listings also mention a SIM card eject tool, but the tablet does not appear to have a cellular modem. Maybe a future version will?

The TCL NXTPAPER 12 Pro measures 279 x 192 x 6.9mm (11″ x 7.6″ x 0.27″) and weighs 599 grams (1.3 pounds).

via ibxt