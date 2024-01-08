TCL’s NXTPAPER technology is designed to provide smartphones and tablets with a glare-free viewing experience that TCL says is more paper-like than a typical LCD display. It’s not exactly E Ink: these are still backlit LCD displays. But the upside is that, unlike E Ink, NXTPAPER can show millions of colors and high screen refresh rates.

Now TCL is introducing several new tablets and phones powered by NXTPAPER 3.0, the latest version of the display technology.

The company says NXTPAPER 3.0 continues to filter blue light and reduce glare, but now includes a Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) screen, which “stimulates the ’emission-reflection-refraction’ path of natural light” for a viewing experience that the company says “closely mirrors the experience of reading books in natural light.”

According to TCL, the new displays are up to 10 percent brighter, offer DC dimming to reduce flicker, and there’s also an RGB sensor that enables automatic color temperature adjustments based on ambient lighting conditions.

Some of the first devices to feature the new display technology include the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G, and some members of the new TCL 50 Series line of smartphones.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

This android tablet is pretty much the company’s flagship device for showing off what its new display can do. It features a 14 inch, 2.8K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, plus support for 33-watt fast charging and a set of pogo pins for connecting an optional keyboard or other accessories.

In other words, you can use the NXTPAPER 14 Pro as a sort of 2-in-1 laptop by attaching a keyboard, or as a standalone tablet. While reading documents, you can also take advantage of the “3-in-1 VersaView” user interface which lets you press a physical button on the side of the tablet to toggle between full-color, black-and-white, or muted color palettes.

TCL Tab 10 NXTPAPER 5G

The TLC NXTPAPER 5G is an Android 14 tablet with a 10.4 inch. 2560 x 1440 pixel NXTPAPER 3.0 display.

As the name suggests, the other distinguishing characteristic for this tablet is that it supports 4G wireless networks. Other specs include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual speakers, and a 6,000 mAh battery.

As the name suggests, the tablet supports 5G wireless networks, and it ships with Android 14. But for the most part this is a budget or mid-range tablet rather than a premium device.

TCL 50 Series smartphones

TCL is introducing 7 new smartphones under the TCL 50 Series moniker this week, most with budget or mid-range specs. But unlike previous years, where some of the company’s cheaper phones had mono speakers, all of this year’s models have stereo speakers.

And two of them feature NXTPAPER anti-glare displays, the TCL 50 Xe NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, which will be the first NXTPAPER phones offered in the US market.

The XL model has a 6.8 inch, FHD+ 120 Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,010 mAh battery, while the XE has a slightly smaller 6.6 inch HD+ 90 Hz display, but has the same memory and battery capacity.

