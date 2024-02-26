TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology offers a paper-like viewing experience on tablets with a full-color LCD display. Unlike E Ink displays, you can see millions of colors at high refresh rates. But NXTPAPER displays are less shiny than even most matte LCD displays, offering a more comfortable, glare-free viewing experience.

TCL says version 3.0 of its technology is brighter, has less flicker, and can automatically adjust color temperature based on on ambient lighting conditions. The company introduced two tablets with NXTPAPER 3.0 displays at CES in January, and now TCL is adding one more model to the lineup, as well as revealing pricing and (some) availability information.

The TCL NXTPAPER 10 5G is the smallest, cheapest member of the family. It’s also the one that we know the least about: TCL hasn’t said what processor it’s using, how much it weighs, or some other key details. But we do know that this $250 tablet has a 10.4 inch, 2.5K NXTPAPER 3.0 display and a 5G modem for cellular communications.

Meanwhile the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro is the company’s new flagship tablet, with a 14 inch, 2.8K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for accessories including a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard. First unveiled in January, this model is now available in the Asia-Pacific region, where it sells for about $549. TCL says it could expand to other markets in the future.

The newest model is the TCL NXTPAPER 14 (non-Pro), which has a 2.4K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (the other models have 16:10 screens), support for an optional pen, and slightly less impressive specs than the NXPTPAPER 14 Pro. This model has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, for example, as well as a smaller battery and less powerful cameras and slower wireless features. But it’s also a little cheaper, with a list price of $400.

TCL says the NXTPAPER 14 could “potentially hit more markets later this year.”

One thing to keep in mind? None of these tablets has a headphone jack or microSD card reader.

Here’s a run-down of known specs for each model:

TCL NXTPAPER 10 5G TCL NXTPAPER 14 TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro Display 10.4 inches

2560 x 1440 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

NXTPAPER 3.0 14.25 inches

2400 x 1600 pixels

3:2 aspect ratio

400 nits

NXPAPER 3.0

Pen support 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

450 nits

NXTPAPER 3.0

Pen support Processor MediaTek octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Dimensity 8020 RAM 6GB 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 256GB 256GB OS Android 14

TCL UI

NXTPAPER UI Android 13

TCL UI

NXTPAPER UI Battery & charging 6,000 mAh battery 10,000 mAh battery

33W fast charging 12,000 mAh battery

33W fast charging Cameras Front: 8MP (fixed focus)

Rear: 8MP (auto-focus with LED flash) Front: 13MP + 5MP (fixed focus)

Rear: 8MP (auto-focus with LED flash) Front: 13MP + 13MP (fixed focus)

Rear: 50MP (auto-focus with LED flash) Connectivity 5G WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB 2.0 Type-C WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C w/DisplayPort Alt Mode

Pogo pins for detachable keyboard Audio ? 4 x speakers

2 x microphones 4 x speakers

2 x microphones Security ? Face Unlock Face Unlock

Fingerprint sensor Accessories ? T-Pen active stylus (optional) T-Pen active stylus (included)

POGO-PIN keyboard (optional) Dimensions ? 322 x 222 x 7mm 320 x 207 x 7mm Weight ? 750 grams 775 grams Price Under $250 Under $400 $549

