TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology offers a paper-like viewing experience on tablets with a full-color LCD display. Unlike E Ink displays, you can see millions of colors at high refresh rates. But NXTPAPER displays are less shiny than even most matte LCD displays, offering a more comfortable, glare-free viewing experience.

TCL says version 3.0 of its technology is brighter, has less flicker, and can automatically adjust color temperature based on on ambient lighting conditions. The company introduced two tablets with NXTPAPER 3.0 displays at CES in January, and now TCL is adding one more model to the lineup, as well as revealing pricing and (some) availability information.

TCL NXTPAPER 14

The TCL NXTPAPER 10 5G is the smallest, cheapest member of the family. It’s also the one that we know the least about: TCL hasn’t said what processor it’s using, how much it weighs, or some other key details. But we do know that this $250 tablet has a 10.4 inch, 2.5K NXTPAPER 3.0 display and a 5G modem for cellular communications.

TCL NXTPAPER 10 5G

Meanwhile the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro is the company’s new flagship tablet, with a 14 inch, 2.8K display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and support for accessories including a pressure-sensitive pen and detachable keyboard. First unveiled in January, this model is now available in the Asia-Pacific region, where it sells for about $549. TCL says it could expand to other markets in the future.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

The newest model is the TCL NXTPAPER 14 (non-Pro), which has a 2.4K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (the other models have 16:10 screens), support for an optional pen, and slightly less impressive specs than the NXPTPAPER 14 Pro. This model has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, for example, as well as a smaller battery and less powerful cameras and slower wireless features. But it’s also a little cheaper, with a list price of $400.

TCL says the NXTPAPER 14 could “potentially hit more markets later this year.”

One thing to keep in mind? None of these tablets has a headphone jack or microSD card reader.

Here’s a run-down of known specs for each model:

TCL NXTPAPER 10 5GTCL NXTPAPER 14TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro
Display10.4 inches
2560 x 1440 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
NXTPAPER 3.0		14.25 inches
2400 x 1600 pixels
3:2 aspect ratio
400 nits
NXPAPER 3.0
Pen support		14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixels
16:10 aspect ratio
450 nits
NXTPAPER 3.0
Pen support
ProcessorMediaTek octa-coreMediaTek Helio G99MediaTek Dimensity 8020
RAM6GB8GB12GB
Storage128GB256GB256GB
OSAndroid 14
TCL UI
NXTPAPER UI		Android 13
TCL UI
NXTPAPER UI
Battery & charging6,000 mAh battery10,000 mAh battery
33W fast charging		12,000 mAh battery
33W fast charging
CamerasFront: 8MP (fixed focus)
Rear: 8MP (auto-focus with LED flash)		Front: 13MP + 5MP (fixed focus)
Rear: 8MP (auto-focus with LED flash)		Front: 13MP + 13MP (fixed focus)
Rear: 50MP (auto-focus with LED flash)
Connectivity5GWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
USB 2.0 Type-C		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
USB Type-C w/DisplayPort Alt Mode
Pogo pins for detachable keyboard
Audio?4 x speakers
2 x microphones		4 x speakers
2 x microphones
Security?Face UnlockFace Unlock
Fingerprint sensor
Accessories?T-Pen active stylus (optional)T-Pen active stylus (included)
POGO-PIN keyboard (optional)
Dimensions?322 x 222 x 7mm320 x 207 x 7mm
Weight?750 grams775 grams
PriceUnder $250Under $400$549

