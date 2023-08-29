TCL has been selling tablets with its NXTPAPER display technology for a few years, and now the company is bringing NXTPAPER to smartphones with the launch of the TCL NXTPAPER 40 and TCL NXTPAPER 40 5G.

Both models are budget phones set to launch in Europe soon before rolling out to the rest of the world later this year. And both feature displays that TCL positions as better for your eyes than a typical LCD… although if you were hoping for an E Ink, paper-like experience, this ain’t it.

TCL says its screens offer a “paper-like viewing experience” with reduced blue light, a matte, anti-glare, and smudge-resistant finish. There’s also a sensor that automatically adjusts the display’s color temperature and brightness based on time and environmental variables.

But these aren’t the low-power, high-contrast screens you see on Amazon Kindles or other eReaders. They’re full-color LCD displays with support for refresh rates up to 90 Hz, which is great if you’re looking for smoother motion or better color reproduction, but maybe not as great if you’re looking for something truly paper-like that can, for example, display a static image indefinitely without consuming power.

As for the phones themselves, they’re an interesting pair. Normally you’d expect the 5G variant to be a higher-performance phone. But while the TCL NXTPAPER 40 5G does have a faster processor than the 4G-only TCL NXTPAPER 40, it has a lower-resolution display, less RAM, slower charging, a slightly inferior camera system, and only a mono speaker.

It seems like TCL was trying to keep the prices of both phones reasonably low, so it offset the costs of the processor and 5G support in that model by cutting corners when it comes to some other features.

The 5G model still ends up costing a bit more though. TCL says the NXTPAPER 40 will go on sale in Europe in September for €199 while the NXTPAPER 40 5G launches in Europe in October for €249.

NXTPAPER 40 NXTPAPER 40 5G Display 6.78 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

369 ppi

90 Hz

450 nits 6.6 inches

1612 x 720 pixels

269 ppi

90 Hz

500 nits Processor MediaTek Helio G88

2 x Cortex-A75 @ 2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6020

2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 Memory 8GB 6GB Storage 256GB

microSD card (up to 2TB) 256GB

microSD card (up to 1TB) OS Android 13

1 major OS update

2 years security updates Battery 5,010 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 33W (wired) 15W (wired) Cameras 50MP primary

5MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

32MP front 50MP primary

2MP depth

2MP macro

8MP front Wireless WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

4G LTE Cat 4 DL / Cat 5 UL

VoLTE

VoWiFi WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC

5G (2.7 Gbps DL / 700 MBs UL)

4G LTE Cat 13 DL / UL

VoLTE

VoWiFi Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack Mono Speaker

3.5mm audio jack Sensors Face unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Accelerometer

Proximity Sensor

Light Sensor

E-Compass

BDS/GPS/Glonass/Galileo/A-GPS Dimensions 168.2 x 75.5 x 7.9mm 164.5 x 75.4 x 9mm Weight 195 grams 192 grams Colors Midnight Blue

Opalescent Black Price €199 €249 Availability Europe in September

More countries later this year Europe in October

More countries later this year

TCL say the NXTPAPER 40 also supports an optional T-Pen for writing and drawing on the phone, and there’s an optional case case with a slot for storing the T-Pen when it’s not in use.

