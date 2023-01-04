TCL has been making Android phones and tablets for years, but now the company is branching out with a 2-in-1 Windows tablet called the TCL Book X12 Go.

It’s a tablet with a 12.2 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel TCL NXTPAPER display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a detachable keyboard, and optional support for digital pen.

TCL says its NXTPAPER displays offer a “paper-like” viewing experience, but we’re not talking about E Ink or other electronic paper solutions. Instead, the latest NXTPAPER displays are basically LCDs that filter up to 61% of the blue light emanated by the tablet, which some folks claim helps reduce eye strain.

The latest iteration of NXTPAPER is up to twice as bright as the previous generation, with up to 370 nits brightness. The display has a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

While I’m not sure whether the display alone is the selling point that TCL wants it to be, the tablet’s other specs look decent for a budget or mid-range Windows on ARM device. The TCL Book X12 Go measures 280.5 x 194.6 x 6.9mm (11″ x 7.7″ x 0.3″) and weighs 599 grams (1.32 pounds) and has a full-function USB Type-C port, a microSDXC card reader, four speakers, and two microphones.

It’s powered by a 30 Wh battery and comes with a 30W USB Type-C charger. The tablet has 8MP rear and 5Mp front-facing cameras which are most likely nothing to write home about.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 and the spec sheet mentions a SIM pin, suggesting that at least some models may support cellular connections.

Entry-level models will ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while higher-priced configurations will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

TCL hasn’t announced the price for the TCL Book X12 Go yet, but the company says it will be available later this year and both the name and processor suggest it’ll be a mid-range device.