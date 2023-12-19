If you have a smartphone then you have a portable music player in your pocket, which is probably one of the reasons why the Apple iPod and similar devices have fallen by the wayside in recent years.

But sometimes you don’t want the distractions of a modern, internet-connected device with a touchscreen color display, so there are still some companies selling purpose-built portable music players. But Tangara stands out as an unusual device that combines a classic iPod-like design with open source software and an open hardware platform (which means you can build your own or customize the design). It’s expected to go up for preorder through a Crowd Supply crowdfunding campaign soon for $249.

The portable music player is a palm-sized device that’s easy to fit in a pocket, with a 1.8 inch, 160 x 128 pixel color TFT display. You can navigate the on-screen menus using a click-wheel with support for capacitive touch input and two hardware buttons.

Tangara has a 3.5mm audio jack, but it also supports Bluetooth audio (SBC codec only), allowing you to use wired or wireless headphones. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, along with a USB-C port for charging, firmware updates, and other data transfers. It’s powered by a 2,200 mAh battery.

At the heart of the system is an ESP32-based microcontroller, a Cirrus Logic WM8523 digital to analog converter (DAC), and a Texas Instruments INA1620 amplifier. Tangara has a SDXC card reader for media storage, and supports cards up to 2TB.

There’s no touchscreen display, and this thing isn’t designed to run apps like Spotify or Pandora. It’s made for local audio playback, and Tangara’s open source firmware designed to play MP3, FLAC, Opus, and Vorbis audio, allowing you to listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks.

While the current firmware supports 16-bit / 44.1 kHz or 48 kHz audio, the DAC supports 24-bit / 192 kHz audio, so it’s possible Tangara’s developers (or independent developers) could add support for higher-quality audio in the future.

Crowdfunding for Tangara is scheduled to begin in January, 2024.

via Hacker News and @[email protected]

