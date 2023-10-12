The SZBOX S100 is a tiny computer that measures just 2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.8″. But with a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor based on Intel Alder Lake-N architecture, it should be fast enough for basic workloads or to work as a tiny server or networking device.

It also has a decent set of ports and connectivity options for such a small computer, allowing you to use it with up to two 4K displays, among other things. The SZBOX S100 is available from AliExpress for $184.

That price gets you a computer with 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory but no storage or operating system: the S100 has an M.2 2242 slot that lets you bring your own SATA SSD and it should work with Windows or most recent GNU/Linux distributions.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI (4K@60Hz)

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (for power only)

The computer also has an Intel AX200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and features two detachable antennas that could help with wireless reception.

While the product description describes the SZBOX S100 as “silent,” it does have a fan inside the case, as well as copper heat tubes. So you can probably expect some noise during operation.

This isn’t the first mini PC we’ve seen from SZBOX. The company has release several other small, low-power, and cheap systems that have caught our attention over the last year or two. But the S100 is one of the company’s smallest to date.

via AndroidPC.es

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.