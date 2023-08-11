Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The SZBOX AC8-N is a compact desktop computer with support for up to three displays, two Ethernet ports, and a 6-watt Intel Alder Lake-N processor.

It’s not the most powerful mini PC on the market, but it’s fairly versatile system with a fanless design for silent operation. And it’s pretty cheap: as I’m writing this, prices start at $144 for a barebones model from AliExpress, and it only costs a little more to get a fully-configured system with memory and storage.

Entry-level configurations come with an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a 4-core, 4-thread processor featuring 12th-gen Intel Efficiency CPU cores. But you can also configure the system with a slightly faster Intel Processor N200 chip, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Both the memory and storage are user upgradeable. The little computer has an M.2 2280 slot for a SATA or NVMe SSD and a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-2600 or 3200 MHz memory.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x VGA

2 x RJ45 Ethernet

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x 3.5mm audio out

The computer also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and while it seems like it’s probably designed for commercial applications (I mean, who uses a VGA connector at home these days), with support for features like Wake on LAN, RTC Wake, and Auto Power On, it could also be used as a home media or file server, among other things.

The AC8-N measures 4.8″ x 4.8″ x 1.7″, making it about the size of an Intel NUC Pro (R.I.P... but not really).

via AndroidBox.tv

