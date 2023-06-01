The latest System76 Galago Pro is a 3.2 pound laptop with a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 144 Hz matte display as well as Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Available now with support for up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads, it’s also the first member of the Galago Pro family to feature a 45-watt Core H-series processor.

Prices start at $999 for a model with a Core i5-13500H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and 250GB of PCIe Gen 3 storage. But you can configure the system with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory or up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

All models feature support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, a backlit keyboard, 50.3 Wh battery, and 90W power adapter (the laptop also supports 90W or higher capacity USB Type-C chargers).

Other features include a 720p webcam, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader.

Like all System76 laptops, the notebook ships with a choice of Ubuntu or the company’s own Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS software pre-installed and the company’s open source firmware.

via System76 Blog

