The System76 Galago Pro is a thin and light laptop that weighs about 3.2 pounds, measures 0.72 inches thick, and ships with a choice of Linux distributions including Ubuntu or Pop!_OS.

It’s also the latest laptop from Linux PC company System76 to feature 12th-gen Intel Core processors. The new model is now available for $999 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 240GB SSD. But the system supports up 64GB of DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory and up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. You can also pay extra for a model with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor.

System76 has been selling laptops under the Galago Pro name for more than five years, with the first models shipping with 7th-gen Intel Core chips. The new model is the first update since the move to 11th-gen Intel processors in late 2020. And if you want to save a few bucks, you can still buy a model with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor for $899 and up, while supplies last.

New models with 12th-gen Intel Core chips should feature improved single-core and multi-core performance thanks to the move to Intel’s new CPU architecture. Both the Core i5-1240P and Core i7-1260P processors are 12-core, 16-thread chips with four Performance cores and eight Efficiency cores.

The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel matte display, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, a 53 Wh battery, backlit keyboard, 720p webcam, and stereo speakers. The laptop comes with a 90-watt power supply.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader

In addition to shipping with a Linux-based operating system, the notebook comes with open firmware including Coreboot, EDK2, and System76 firmware apps, as well as the company’s open source embedded controller firmware.

You can find more details at the Galago Pro product page on the System76 website.

