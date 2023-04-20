Linux PC company is now offering four laptops with 13th-gen Intel “Raptor Lake” processor options. The company refreshed its Gazelle laptop in March, equipping new models with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics.

Now System76 has also launched new versions of its Adder WS, Serval WS, and Bonobo WS mobile workstation-class laptops with new models featuring Intel Core i9-13900HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics.

Prices start at $1599 for an Adder WS with a 15.6 inch, FHD 144 Hz matte display, RTX 4050 graphics, and Intel’s 24-core, 32-thread processor. At this price you only get 8GB of RAM and a 250GB SSD, but the laptop can be upgraded to feature as much as 64GB of RAM and 8TB of storage. The Adder WS is also available with an optional 17.3 inch 1080p display.

The Serval WS has the same processor, but starts $1799 for a model with a 15.6 inch FHD 165 Hz display and RTX 4060 graphics. Customers can also upgrade to an optional 17.3 inch, 144 Hz display.

The new Bonobo WS, meanwhile, is the company’s most powerful laptop to date. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but this model will ship standard with a 17.3 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel matte 144 Hz display, a Core i9-13900HX processor, and a choice of RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 graphics. It also has three M.2 slots for up to 12TB of total storage.

All of the new laptops (except for the Gazelle) feature at least one Thunderbolt 4 port (the Bonobo WS has two). And, like all of the company’s laptops, the new systems come with a choice of two operating systems: Ubuntu or the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS.

You can find more details about the new mobile workstations at the System76 website.

The company also sells thinner, lighter, and less powerful laptops for folks looking for portability over raw performance. But the latest models of those laptops are still rocking last year’s processors including 12th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors.

