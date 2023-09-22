Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Most of Microsoft’s Surface products are available in consumer or business versions. But when the company introduced the Surface Go 4 tablet this week, the company made the unusual decision to only unveil the Surface Go 4 for Business, noting that it’d be sold through business channels rather than through retail stores.
But it turns out one of those business channels is the Microsoft Store, which means that pretty much anybody can buy the new 10.5 inch tablet with an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 10.5 inch display, and optional support for a keyboard and digital pen. The Surface Go 4 for Business is available now for $580 and up.
The starting price is for a model with 64GB of UFS storage, but you can also pay more for 128GB and 256GB models, which sell for $680 and $780, respectively. Just keep in mind that the only difference is that the higher-priced models have more storage.
You’ll also have to pay extra for the optional pen and keyboard.
All models have the same 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread Intel N200 Alder Lake-N processor, the same 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, and the same 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.
Here’s a full run-down of the tablet’s specs:
|Surface Go 4 for Business
|Display
|10.5 inches
PixelSense
1920 x 1280 pixels
220 ppi
3:2 aspect ratio
10-point multitouch
Gorilla Glass 3
|Processor
|Intel N200
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.7 GHz
6W
Intel 7
|Graphics
|Intel UHD (32 eu, up to 750 MHz)
|RAM
|8GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, or 256GB
UFS
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.1 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSDXC card reader
1 x Surface Type Cover port
1 x Surface Connect port
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Battery & charging
|29 Wh battery
24W charger
|Sensors
|Ambient Light
Accelerometer
Gyroscrope
Magnetometer
|Cameras
|8MP (1080p) rear
1080p / IR front
|Audio
|2W stereo speakers
2 x far-field Studio Mics
|Dimensions
|245 x 175 x 8.3mm
9.7″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″
|Weight
|521 grams
1.15 pounds
While the new is exactly the same size as the previous-gen Surface Go 3, it weighs a little less (521 grams vs 544 grams) and Microsoft says it should deliver up to 80% faster performance, thanks to the processor upgrade.
Unfortunately there’s one Surface Go 3 option that hasn’t carried over to this year’s model… at least not yet. You can still buy a Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE, but there’s currently no cellular option for the Surface Go 4 for Business.
That’s what I did to get my current “business” Surface Go LTE. Got it directly from the MS store.
I’ll upgrade to the Go 4 if it comes out with built-in 5G. That’s a required feature me since I don’t tethering my phone nor using a hotspot.