Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Most of Microsoft’s Surface products are available in consumer or business versions. But when the company introduced the Surface Go 4 tablet this week, the company made the unusual decision to only unveil the Surface Go 4 for Business, noting that it’d be sold through business channels rather than through retail stores.

But it turns out one of those business channels is the Microsoft Store, which means that pretty much anybody can buy the new 10.5 inch tablet with an Intel N200 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 10.5 inch display, and optional support for a keyboard and digital pen. The Surface Go 4 for Business is available now for $580 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 64GB of UFS storage, but you can also pay more for 128GB and 256GB models, which sell for $680 and $780, respectively. Just keep in mind that the only difference is that the higher-priced models have more storage.

You’ll also have to pay extra for the optional pen and keyboard.

All models have the same 6-watt, 4-core, 4-thread Intel N200 Alder Lake-N processor, the same 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1280 pixel display, and the same 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Here’s a full run-down of the tablet’s specs:

Surface Go 4 for Business Display 10.5 inches

PixelSense

1920 x 1280 pixels

220 ppi

3:2 aspect ratio

10-point multitouch

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Intel N200

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.7 GHz

6W

Intel 7 Graphics Intel UHD (32 eu, up to 750 MHz) RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

UFS Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSDXC card reader

1 x Surface Type Cover port

1 x Surface Connect port Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Battery & charging 29 Wh battery

24W charger Sensors Ambient Light

Accelerometer

Gyroscrope

Magnetometer Cameras 8MP (1080p) rear

1080p / IR front Audio 2W stereo speakers

2 x far-field Studio Mics Dimensions 245 x 175 x 8.3mm

9.7″ x 6.9″ x 0.3″ Weight 521 grams

1.15 pounds

While the new is exactly the same size as the previous-gen Surface Go 3, it weighs a little less (521 grams vs 544 grams) and Microsoft says it should deliver up to 80% faster performance, thanks to the processor upgrade.

Unfortunately there’s one Surface Go 3 option that hasn’t carried over to this year’s model… at least not yet. You can still buy a Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE, but there’s currently no cellular option for the Surface Go 4 for Business.

