Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC ships with a Linux-based operating system called Steam OS that features a console-like user interface designed to put games and gaming front and center.

But now you can get a similar experience on desktop computers thanks to an updated version of Big Picture mode for the Steam desktop client. It’s now available for testing.

While the Steam desktop client’s standard user interface is designed to be navigated with a keyboard and mouse, Big Picture mode is designed to be navigated using a game controller. Game art, icons, menus, and buttons are all larger too, which makes the UI easier to see if you’re sitting on a couch and playing games on a PC plugged into a TV 10 feet away.

Valve has offered a Big Picture mode for years, but last year the company announced that the Steam Deck UI would eventually replace the old version. Now it looks like the new UI is available for beta testers. If all goes well, the next stop would be the stable version of Steam for desktop and laptop computers.

Among other things, the new user interface brings an updated home screen layout with recent games and other updates, a new universal search utility that can access your game library, the Steam store, and your friends’ content, and a new controller configurator.

There are also new system and quick access menus and an updated in-game overlay to show achievements and guides.

You can find more details in Valve’s announcement.