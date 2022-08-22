The latest version of the StarBook Linux laptop from UK-based Star Labs is a 14 inch notebook that’s available with a choice of Intel and AMD processor options. But what sets the new StarBook Mk VI apart from the Mk V model that launched earlier this year is that customers who opt for an Intel processor will now get a 28-watt, 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake-P processor rather than an 11th-gen Core U-series chip.

The StarBook Mk VI is up for pre-order for $884 and up, and should begin shipping around the end of September.

For the starting price, you get a pretty basic laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 240GB STA SSD, but Star Labs offers configuration options with up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

Processor options include:

Intel Core i3-1220P: 2 P cores, 8 E cores, 12 threads, 28W base power, Intel UHD graphics

2 P cores, 8 E cores, 12 threads, 28W base power, Intel UHD graphics AMD Ryzen 7 5800U : 8 cores, 16 threads, 25 W TDP, Radeon Vega 8 graphics (costs $255 more)

8 cores, 16 threads, 25 W TDP, Radeon Vega 8 graphics (costs $255 more) Intel Core i7-1260P: 4 P cores, 8 E cores, 16 threads, 28W base power, Intel Iris Xe graphics (costs $338 more)

Star Labs offers the StarBook Mk VI with a choice of Ubuntu, Elementary OS, Linux Mint, Manjaro, MX Linux, or Zorin OS operating systems pre-installed, and customers can choose between American Megatrends closed-source firmware and Coreboot open-source firmware.

The laptop has a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 400-nit IPS LCD display, a backlit keyboard, a glass-covered trackpad, quad speakers, and a 65 Wh battery. Ports include USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI, a microSD card reader, audio jack, and a DC power input (although you can also use the USB-C port for charging and the laptop comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter).

Other features include a matte black anodized aluminum chassis, an integrated fingerprint reader, a 1080p camera, and an Intel AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The notebook measures 326 x 220 x 18mm (12.8″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″) and weighs 1.4 kg (3.1 pounds).

While Star Labs is based in the UK, the company allows customers to configure the notebook with UK or US English keyboards or choose from German, Spanish, French, or Nordic options. UK, US, EU, and Australian power adapters are also available.

via LinuxGizmos