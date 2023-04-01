The Star64 is a single-board computer with a quad-core RISC-V processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (as well as a microSD card reader).
Developed by the folks at Pine64, it’s designed to be an affordable platform for developers and hobbyists looking to get started with RISC-V architecture. Pine64 first announced it was working on the Star64 last summer, and it will be available for purchase starting April 4, 2023.
The board is powered by a StarFive JH7110 processor, which features four 1.5 GHz SiFive FU740 64-bit RISC-V processor cores, Imagination BXE-4-32 graphics, and an embedded 32-bit RISC-V E24 CPU core.
According to Pine64, the chip should be capable of delivering performance that’s on par with the Rockchip RK3566 (a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor). But there’s a lot more software designed for ARM processors than for RISC-V chips, so it’s likely that users won’t actually be able to do nearly as much with a Star64 out of the box as they can with ARM-based computers. This is very much a product designed for developers and early adopters.
The board supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and has an HDMI port, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, one USB 3.0 port, and three USB 2.0 ports plus a 3.5mm audio jack and a DC power jack for a 12V/3A power adapter.
It also has a PCIe x1 slot, 4-lane MIPI-DSI display and 4-lane MIPI-CSI camera connectors, and GPIO pins including i2c, SPI, and UART.
Prices start at $70 for a model with 4GB of RAM, but there’s also an 8GB model priced at $90.
Pine64’s product page for the Star64 went live on April 1, but the board will be listed as out of stock until it goes on sale April 4.