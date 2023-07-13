Linux PC company Star Labs is taking pre-orders for a compact desktop computer with an Intel Processor N200 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture and support for up to 16GB of RAM and two storage devices.
The Star Labs Byte MK II will sell for $595 and up when it hits the streets in September, but customers who pre-order now can pick one up for as little as $452.
The little computer has a polycarbonate and nickel chassis that measures 127 x 127 x 43mm (5″ x 5″ x 1.7″), and the starting price includes 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 480GB PCIe SSD.
But you can also configure the computer with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1.92 TB of storage or bring your own: there’s a SODIMM slot for memory, an M.2 2280 slot for storage, and room for a 2.45 inch hard drive or SSD (using an optional connector that’s included with the computer).
At the heart of the system is the Intel N200 chip, which is a 4-core, 4-thread chip with a 1 GHz base frequency, support for boost speeds up to 3.7 GHz, and a base power consumption level of 6 watts, but a PL2 power limit of 25 watts and 750 MHz Intel UHD graphics.
It’s part of Intel’s Alder Lake-N family of chips designed for inexpensive, energy-efficient devices. The Byte MK II comes with a 36 watt DC power supply.
That makes the new computer significantly less powerful than the first-gen Star Labs Byte, which launched last summer with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. But the new Byte MK II is also cheaper – the older version sold for $753 and up during pre-orders and head a retail price that started at $793.
Ports include:
- 1 x USB-C
- 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
- 2 x Ethernet
The computer also has an Intel 9560 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.
What really makes this computer different from other mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips, though, is the software. It ships with open-source firmware (based on Coreboot and TianoCore EDK II) and the Byte MK II comes with a choice of GNU/Linux distributions including:
- Elementary OS 6.1
- Linux Mint 21
- Manjaro 21.3.7
- MX Linux 21.1
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Zorin OS 16.1
You can also opt to have Windows 11 Home or Professional installed, but those options will add $158 or $290 to the price, respectively. If you’re looking for a Windows-powered mini PC, there are probably better options available.
