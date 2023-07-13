Linux PC company Star Labs is taking pre-orders for a compact desktop computer with an Intel Processor N200 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture and support for up to 16GB of RAM and two storage devices.

The Star Labs Byte MK II will sell for $595 and up when it hits the streets in September, but customers who pre-order now can pick one up for as little as $452.

The little computer has a polycarbonate and nickel chassis that measures 127 x 127 x 43mm (5″ x 5″ x 1.7″), and the starting price includes 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 480GB PCIe SSD.

But you can also configure the computer with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1.92 TB of storage or bring your own: there’s a SODIMM slot for memory, an M.2 2280 slot for storage, and room for a 2.45 inch hard drive or SSD (using an optional connector that’s included with the computer).

At the heart of the system is the Intel N200 chip, which is a 4-core, 4-thread chip with a 1 GHz base frequency, support for boost speeds up to 3.7 GHz, and a base power consumption level of 6 watts, but a PL2 power limit of 25 watts and 750 MHz Intel UHD graphics.

It’s part of Intel’s Alder Lake-N family of chips designed for inexpensive, energy-efficient devices. The Byte MK II comes with a 36 watt DC power supply.

That makes the new computer significantly less powerful than the first-gen Star Labs Byte, which launched last summer with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor. But the new Byte MK II is also cheaper – the older version sold for $753 and up during pre-orders and head a retail price that started at $793.

Ports include:

1 x USB-C

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort

1 x 3.5mm audio

2 x Ethernet

The computer also has an Intel 9560 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

What really makes this computer different from other mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips, though, is the software. It ships with open-source firmware (based on Coreboot and TianoCore EDK II) and the Byte MK II comes with a choice of GNU/Linux distributions including:

Elementary OS 6.1

Linux Mint 21

Manjaro 21.3.7

MX Linux 21.1

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Zorin OS 16.1

You can also opt to have Windows 11 Home or Professional installed, but those options will add $158 or $290 to the price, respectively. If you’re looking for a Windows-powered mini PC, there are probably better options available.

via @starlabsltd

