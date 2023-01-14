Google’s Stadia game streaming services will shut down after January 18, 2023. Since making that announcement a few months ago, Google has been issuing refunds to customers who spent money on Stadia games and hardware.

But while it’s nice that folks who bought a Stadia controller will get a refund, what are you supposed to do with the controller once Stadia is dead? Keep using it, apparently.

Up until now the only way to use the Stadia controller as a wireless gamepad was to use it while streaming games from Google’s cloud gaming platform. But you could also use it as a wired game controller for a PC, phone, tablet, or other devices by using a USB cable to connect the controller your devices.

Now Google has announced that it will also a release “a self-serve tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller,” allowing you to unlock it and use it with any device that supports Bluetooth game controllers.

With Stadia’s impending shutdown, Google is no longer selling new controllers. But if you’ve already got one lying around, it’s nice to know that it’s not about to become a paperweight.

More details about the Bluetooth enabling tool should be available in the coming days.

via Droid Life