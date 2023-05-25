Sony is working on a new handheld gaming device… sort of. The company’s next handheld won’t be a next-gen PSP or PS Vita, because it’s not really a standalone product at all.

Code-named Project Q, the new device is basically a PS5 companion that will let you interact with your games from anywhere in your home so that you’re not tethered to the big screen. Sony says Project Q will be available later this year (although it’ll probably be called something else by then).

In a nutshell, the device squeezes an 8 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz LCD display between a set of game controllers that has “all the buttons and features of a DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.”

Designed for using the PlayStation 5’s Remote Play feature, Project Q will let you stream games from your game console to the handheld.

But it doesn’t sound like it supports cloud gaming, which means that you’ll only be able to use it with games that are installed on your PS5, which needs to be powered on and connected to your network. And Project Q is designed for streaming over WiFi only, which means you won’t be able to use it with cellular networks on the go.

Sony hasn’t announced how much Project Q will cost, or why you’d buy one instead of just installing the Remote Play app on an iOS or Android phone or tablet and pairing it with a controller. But the company says more details will be unveiled “in the coming months.”

We first heard about Project Q last month, when Insider Gaming reported that Sony was working on something called “Q Lite,” which was expected to have an 8 inch display and support for streaming games from a PlayStation 5 console. It sounds like that report was pretty accurate.

press release

