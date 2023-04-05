Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Sony hasn’t offered a handheld game console since the company discontinued the PlayStation Vita in 2019. It was already looking pretty long in the tooth at that point, having been first been released seven years earlier.

Now there are reports that Sony could planning to launch a new handheld. But it’s not exactly a direct descendent of the PS Vita. According to a report from Insider Gaming, Sony’s next handheld won’t be a standalone game console at all. Instead, it’s expected to be a device that lets you stream games from a PlayStation 5 connected to your network.

Insider Gaming says the handheld is code-named “Q Lite” and that it will have an 8 inch display surrounded by game controllers that are similar to those for a PS5. It should support adaptive triggers with haptic feedback, speakers, an audio jack, and support for game streaming at resolutions up to 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The idea is that you’ll be able to use it with Sony’s PlayStation Remote Play service to stream games from your console to the handheld without tethering yourself to the room where your PS4 or PS5 and big-screen display are located. It’s not designed to run games natively – it’s only for streaming games from a PlayStation, making it more of a PlayStation accessory than a new PlayStation console.

In other words, the Q Lite is more Logitech G Cloud than Steam Deck.

Except that Logitech’s handheld runs Android, supports native Android apps and games, and is designed to work with cloud gaming services like Amazon Luna, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Sony’s PlayStation, on the other hand, is designed to let you stream games you own from a PlayStation console you own… there’s no cloud server or subscription involved.

Keep in mind that Sony hasn’t actually confirmed that it’s working on a new handheld yet. So there’s a chance that these rumors are all bunk… or that they’re true for now, but could change by the time Sony is ready to release the Q Lite (or whatever it’s actually called) in the coming year.

via Techmeme