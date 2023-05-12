Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is an Android phone with a 6.5 inch, 3840 x 16444 pixel 120 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 5,000 mAh battery. It’s also the first phone to ship with Sony’s new “Xmor T for mobile” image sensor.

In other words, the Xperia 1 V is clearly a premium device with premium specs. With a $1,398 price tag, it’s actually a little cheaper than last year’s Xperia 1 IV, which cost $1600 at launch. But I still can’t help but wonder how many phones Sony actually sells at prices like these.

As best I can tell, Sony isn’t positioning these phones to the same folks who would be in the market for the latest iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. Instead, Sony’s flagship phones are positioned as devices that blur the lines between smartphones and the professional-level cameras and camera accessories the company sells.

Its high-res, high-quality display helps you frame the perfect shot. And the camera system includes Zeiss optics, support for capturing JPEC and RAW images, and optical image stabilization, among other things. Cameras include:

52MP primary camera with a 1/1.35″ Exmor T for mobile sensor

12MP wide angle (123 degree) camera with Exmor RS 1/2.5″ sensor

12MP telephoto (85 – 125mm equivalent) camera with Exmor RS 1/3.5″ sensor

12MP front camera with Exmor RS 1/2.9″ image sensor

And the phone does have a few features that are typically only reserved for mid-range phones these days, including a 3.5mm audio jack and microSDXC card reader. Both could very much come in handy for folks looking for a device that’s a camera first and a smartphone second.

It also has a USB 3.2 Type-C port for 5 Gbps data transfer speeds, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, support for Qi wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

But if you’re willing to drop $1400 on a phone with those kinds of features, I can’t help but wonder if you wouldn’t be better served spending your money on a good DSLR or mirrorless camera… especially since, while Sony makes the image sensors used by some of the phones known for taking the best photos, Sony’s own phones don’t always score the highest marks in smartphone photography tests. That may be because smartphone photography often relies as much on software as it does on hardware, and Sony’s expertise seems to lie more lie more in the former than the latter.

Anyway, I’m not complaining that Sony continues to forge its own path. It’s nice to see the company continue to produce phones that aren’t exactly like everything else on the market. I just have a hard time imagining that Sony sells very many of them, given the high price tags.

That said, it’s not like the company only sells $1400+ phones. Sony also introduced a new mid-range phone this week. The Sony Xperia 10 V is about one third the price of the Xperia 1 V and features a 6.1 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a camera system that includes a 48MP Sony Exmor RS primary sensor, 8MP telephoto camera, 8MP wide-angle camera, and 8MP front-facing camera.

It may not stand out from the competition as much as some other phones, but at least it’s more reasonably priced, while continuing to offer features like a 5,000 mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSDXC card reader with support for cards up to 1TB. Like its pricier sibling, the phone is also rated IP68 for waterproof performance.

