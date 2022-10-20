The Solana Saga is set to be the first smartphone manufactured by OSOM, the new startup founded by former employees of Essential. So it has an interesting pedigree. But it’s also a phone with a very niche value proposition: it’s basically a phone for crypto enthusiasts.

In other words, the Solana Saga isn’t meant to compete with the latest flagships from Samsung, Apple, or even Google. But if you’re still interested in what it can do, Solana has posted updated specs for the phone ahead of a 2023 launch.

While the design looks pretty similar to what OSOM and Solana had shown off this summer, some key features including the size, weight, and display have been modified. The phone is a little less tall and wide than expected, despite having a larger screen. But it’s also a bit thicker and heavier.

Here’s the updated spec sheet:

Solana Saga specs Display 6.67 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB UFS

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) OS (at launch) Android 13 Cameras 50MP Sony IMX7666 wide-angle (70 degrees)

12MP Sony IMX373 ultra-wide (120 degrees)

16MP Sony IMX481 selfie (80 degrees) Battery 4,100 mAh Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 (wired)

Qi (wireless) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS & GLONASS

5G (71 NR sub-6GHz)

4G LTE

Ultra Wide-band (Channels 5 & 9)

Dual Nano SIM Security Fingerprint sensor (rear) Audio 3 microphones

mono speaker Materials Stainless steel frame

Ceramic back

Titanium accents IP rating IP68 Dimensions 164 x 75.3 x 8.4mm

(10.2mm with camera bump) Weight 247 grams

Overall the phone looks decent on paper. But it’s key selling points aren’t the specs or design. It’s that it’s coming from Solana, the blockchain company behind the Sol cryptocurrency.

The Solana Saga includes a “secure element” for storing private keys and the idea is that you can use it with crypto wallets to interact with distributed apps, web3, and a bunch of other buzzwords using the fingerprint sensor. Solana is also

The phone is sort of up for pre-order now: if you’re willing to put down a $100 deposit, you can reserve your right to spend another $900 when the $1000 smartphone is actually available for purchase.

If you really, really want this phone for some reason and don’t care about crypto stuff, it’s apparently optional and can be disabled. But I’m not sure why you wouldn’t just buy a different phone if that’s the case.

via @MishaalRahman