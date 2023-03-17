Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor is an oddly-named follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Not only is Qualcomm signaling that this is a next-gen processor, but it’s also giving it the plus moniker, despite never having released a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2.

But it might actually have the performance-chops to justify the new name. Qualcomm says the new chip offers up to twice the graphics and AI performance and up to 40-percent faster CPU performance while also bringing a 13-percent improvement in energy efficiency. The first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 should arrive before the end of the month.

According to Qualcomm, the new processor has an octa-core CPU featuring:

  • 1 x ARM Cortex-X2 Prime core @ up to 2.91 GHz
  • 3 x Performance cores @ up to 2.49 GHz
  • 4 x Efficiency cores @ up to 1.8 GHz

That’s a big bump up from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which had a 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 Prime core, three more Cortex-A710 Performance cores at 2.36 GHz, and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores.

Essentially Qualcomm has taken the Performance core you’d normally find in a Snapdragon 8-series chip and put it in the most powerful 7-series processor to date.

Other upgrades include an 18-bit triple image signal processor (up from 14-bit in the previous-gen), a FastConnect 6900 wireless system (up from 6700), faster Adreno graphics, and support for phones with up to a 4K/60 Hz display or QHD+ screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz (up from QHD+/60 Hz and FHD+/144Hz).

Qualcomm says phones powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor can support cameras up to 200MP, can combine info from a burst of 30 images for better low-light photography, and can capture staggered HDR video.

There’s also support for AI Super Resolution technology to upscale games or photos from 1080p to 4K resolution. And the phone has a Snapdragon X62 modem supports 4G and 5G dual-SIM, dual-active connectivity with support for mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks and support for download speeds up to 4.4 Gbps.

Some of the first phones powered by the chip will come from Chinese companies including Realme and Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. But we’ll probably see additional Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1-powered devices in the coming months.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.