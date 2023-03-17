Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor is an oddly-named follow-up to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Not only is Qualcomm signaling that this is a next-gen processor, but it’s also giving it the plus moniker, despite never having released a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2.

But it might actually have the performance-chops to justify the new name. Qualcomm says the new chip offers up to twice the graphics and AI performance and up to 40-percent faster CPU performance while also bringing a 13-percent improvement in energy efficiency. The first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 should arrive before the end of the month.

According to Qualcomm, the new processor has an octa-core CPU featuring:

1 x ARM Cortex-X2 Prime core @ up to 2.91 GHz

3 x Performance cores @ up to 2.49 GHz

4 x Efficiency cores @ up to 1.8 GHz

That’s a big bump up from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which had a 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 Prime core, three more Cortex-A710 Performance cores at 2.36 GHz, and four 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores.

Essentially Qualcomm has taken the Performance core you’d normally find in a Snapdragon 8-series chip and put it in the most powerful 7-series processor to date.

Other upgrades include an 18-bit triple image signal processor (up from 14-bit in the previous-gen), a FastConnect 6900 wireless system (up from 6700), faster Adreno graphics, and support for phones with up to a 4K/60 Hz display or QHD+ screens with refresh rates up to 120 Hz (up from QHD+/60 Hz and FHD+/144Hz).

Qualcomm says phones powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor can support cameras up to 200MP, can combine info from a burst of 30 images for better low-light photography, and can capture staggered HDR video.

There’s also support for AI Super Resolution technology to upscale games or photos from 1080p to 4K resolution. And the phone has a Snapdragon X62 modem supports 4G and 5G dual-SIM, dual-active connectivity with support for mmWave and sub-6 GHz networks and support for download speeds up to 4.4 Gbps.

Some of the first phones powered by the chip will come from Chinese companies including Realme and Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. But we’ll probably see additional Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1-powered devices in the coming months.