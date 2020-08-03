Liliputing

Intel has quietly added two new mini PCs to its NUC lineup… and they’re powered by two previously unannounced processors. The new Intel NUC8i3BEHS packs an Intel Core i3-8140U processor, while the Intel NUC8i5BEHS has a Core i5-8260U chip. Both of these computers are being positioned as part of the Bean Canyon family that first launched […]
“Take A Way” vulnerability may affect most recent AMD processors
Ever since the 2018 disclosure of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities that left many modern computer processors open to side-channel, speculative execution attacks, researchers have been discovering similar flaws. Spectre and Meltdown affected Intel chips more than AMD or ARM processors. But a team of researchers have disclosed a new vulnerability specifically affecting AMD processors. […]
Oppo launches the Find X2 smartphone in China (Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM, 120 Hz display)
The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro are smartphone with a 6.7 inch, 3168 pixel x 1440 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sample rate. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and packs 12B of LPDDR5 RAM and at least 256GB of UFS 3.0 […]
Coronavirus delays the TurboGrafix-16 Mini retro console
The global coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has had a major impact on the global stage. Over 100,000 people have been infected, and more than 3,400 have died. Many major tech trade shows and other events have been canceled or scaled back, and a growing number of companies are advising employees to work from […]
Daily Deals (3-06-2020)
Dell’s newest XPS 13 thin and light laptops featuring 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processors are selling for $830 and up when you use the discount code EXTRA17 at checkout — but if you want a model with 8GB of RAM you’ll have to spend at least $1037. Or you could buy a slightly older model for […]
FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging (open source operating systems for network-attached-storage)
FreeNAS is a free and open source operating system designed for network-attached storage (NAS) devices. For much of the past decade, the project has been led by the folks at iXsystems, which has also produced an enterprise version of the software called TrueNAS. Now iXsystems has announced that FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging. Moving forward […]
Oppo Watch is a $215 Apple Watch clone (powered by Android)
Remember when Chinese phone makers had a habit of cloning iPhones and slapping their own Android-based software on them? That doesn’t happen quite as much as it used to. But Oppo is reviving the practice… for watches. The company’s first smartwatch looks like a very nice device for a reasonable price. But the Oppo Watch also […]
Unfixable vulnerability discovered in most recent Intel chips
Security researchers at Positive Technologies have discovered a security vulnerability affecting most Intel processors released in the past 5 years. Intel has already taken steps to mitigate against some possible attacks… but because the vulnerability is in the boot ROM (the first thing that loads when a chip is powered up), there’s no way to […]