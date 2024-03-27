Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Over the past few years, Chinese hardware company Sipeed has launched a number of intriguing computers and development boards with RISC-V processors. Now the company says it’s working on something a little different.

Sipeed plans to launch a small handheld game system with a 2 inch LCD display, built-in game controllers, and support for external displays. But the most unusual thing about the system? It’s powered by an FPGA rather than an Intel, ARM, or RISC-V processor.

Most chips are designed to run a specific instruction set architecture (ISA), but an FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) is a type of chip that can be programmed and reprogrammed after it’s manufactured, allowing you to change instruction sets.

This approach can be particularly useful when it comes to game consoles designed to emulate classic gaming hardware, as it opens the possibility of allowing games to run as if they were using the original hardware rather than relying on software emulation. The Analog Pocket, for example, includes two FPGAs that allows it to run classic games without software emulation.

Sipeed says its handheld uses a TangPrimer 25K core board, with a Gowin Arora 5 GW5A-LV25MG121 FPGA. It’s not the highest-performance solution available, so don’t expect to be able to emulate PlayStation or later games, but Sipeed suggests it should be able to handle NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles.

The hardware design hasn’t been finalized yet – the company is soliciting input on potential designs on social media. But so far, the FPGA-based retro handheld is expected to feature:

2 inch, 480 x 360 pixel LCD display

TangPrimer 25K core board

32MB or 64MB of SDRAM

1,500 mAh battery

Size as small as 100 x 50 x 15mm (3.9″ x 2″ x 0.6″)

If that seems a little too small, the company has already said that it’s planning to launch a larger model with a screen size in the 3.5 to 4.5 inch range.

There’s no word on how much the Sipeed retro handheld will cost or when it will be available. But the TangPrimer 25K core board sells for less than $11, so I wouldn’t expect a fully assembled handheld with those specs to be very expensive.

