The Sipeed M1s DOCK is a tiny single-board computer with two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, camera and display connectors, support for WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee wireless communications, and a set of UART/I2C/SPI/and other pins for expansion.

Available from AliExpress for less than $11 (plus $7 to ship to the United States), the little development board is also powered by a Bouffalo Lab BL808 low-power RISC-V processor.

That’s the same chip used in the similarly-sized Pine64 Ox64 single-board computer. The chip features:

1 x Alibaba T-head C906 64-bit RISC-V CPU core @ 480 Hz

1 x Alibaba T-Head E907 32-bit RSIC-V CPU core @ 320 MHz

1 x Alibaba T-Head E902 32-bit CPU core @ 160 MHz

1 x BLAI-100 neural processing unit with 100 GOPS performance

The M1s DOCK also has 768K SRAM + 64MB UHS PSRAM, 16MB of flash storage, USB 2.0 ports, support for an optional 1.68 inch 280 x 240 pixel capacitive touchscreen display and/or a 2MP camera. Sipeed sells a bundle that includes the M1s DOCK, display and camera for just $20 + shipping.

Sipeed says the board supports RTOS and Linux-based software, although I only see download links for Linux.

The M1s DOCK measures 55.4 x 27.4mm (about 2.2″ x 1.1″), and if you’re wondering why it’s got the word “dock” in the name, that’s because the board itself houses a M1s module with just the processor and I/O connectors. Want to use that module with a different dock or carrier board? You can pick it up from the same AliExpress page for about $7.

You can find more information about the M1s module and M1s Dock at the Sipeed wiki.

via LinuxGizmos