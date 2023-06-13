SimplyNUC may take its name from Intel’s “Next Unit of Computing” line of mini PCs, but over the past few years the company has also begun selling a number of systems with AMD processors. And the new SimplyNUC Moonstone systems are some of the company’s most powerful to date.

Available for pre-order now for $699 and up, the little computers are powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile processors, and they’re expected to begin shipping in July.

These aren’t necessarily the cheapest Ryzen 7000 mini PCs around – Simply NUC competes on long-term service and support rather than price. Each of the new Moonstone PCs comes with at least a 3 year warranty, which helps set it apart from lower-cost systems from Chinese companies like Beelink, GMK, or MINISFORUM. Customers can also pay extra for an extended 5 year warranty.

SimplyNUC offers three different processor options:

Moonstone with AMD Ryzen 5 7535U for $699 and up

Moonstone with AMD Ryzen 7 7735U for $839 and up

Moonstone with AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS for $939 and up

While all of those chips are Ryzen 7000 mobile processors that launched this year, the first two are “Rembrandt Refresh” chips that are basically modest upgrades over their Ryzen 6000U counterparts, featuring the same Zen 3+ CPU cores and RDNA 2 integrated graphics.

The Ryzen 9 7940HS, meanwhile is based on AMD’s newer “Phoenix” architecture and feature eight Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 2 GPU compute units. It also has higher power consumption in the 35 – 54 watt range, while the other chips are 15 – 28 watt processors.

Starting prices for each model will get you a system with 8GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, but no operating system. You can pay extra to have Windows installed, upgrade the memory or storage.

But SimplyNUC also offers a lot of configuration options. There’s a 2.5 inch drive bay that can be configured with up to 8TB of additional storage, and you can even customize the lid or chassis to add extra ports to the computer.

All models support up to 64GB of RAM and feature:

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port

1 x Intel AX210 wireless card (WiFi 6E & Bluetooth 5.2)

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB4 Type-c (w/DisplayPort 2.0 Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The system comes with a 120W power supply.

